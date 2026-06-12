Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 12, 2026, 3:58 PM
120 1 minute read
Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after airline talks | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Magnific

Thailand could see more international flight options after 87 airlines held talks on Thailand flight slots during an International Air Transport Association (IATA) conference in Bangkok, held from June 9 to 11.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said the talks took place during the 158th IATA Slot Conference. A total of 87 airlines out of 146 participating carriers showed interest in Thailand routes.

CAAT said the interest reflected confidence in Thailand’s aviation industry, tourism sector, and potential as a regional aviation hub.

Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after 87 airlines discussed flight slots at an IATA conference in Bangkok.
Photo via CAAT

Airlines that joined the discussions included carriers from Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and Asia. They included Air France, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Cathay Pacific, ANA, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, and several other major global airlines.

The winter 2026 to 2027 slot allocation is expected to support new and expanded routes linking Thailand with cities worldwide. The routes include:

  • Helsinki – Suvarnabhumi – Melbourne (round-trip)
  • Taichung – Suvarnabhumi (round-trip)
  • Minsk – Suvarnabhumi (round-trip)
  • Kuching – Suvarnabhumi (round-trip)
  • London Gatwick – Phuket (round-trip)
  • London Heathrow – Phuket (round-trip)
  • Copenhagen – Phuket (round-trip)
  • Chisinau – Phuket – Sharjah
  • Cebu – Phuket (round-trip)
  • Hangzhou – Chiang Mai (round-trip)
  • Shanghai – Chiang Mai (round-trip)
Thailand could gain 11 new international routes after 87 airlines discussed flight slots at an IATA conference in Bangkok.
Photo via CAAT

New airlines receiving slots for Thailand include Riyadh Air from Saudi Arabia, Virgin Atlantic from the United Kingdom, SkyUp Nistru from Moldova, and AirBorneo from Malaysia.

CAAT said the development is a positive long-term sign for Thai tourism, trade, and investment, while improving access for foreign visitors and Thai travellers.

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In other aviation news, Thai Airways International will reinstate its direct flights between Bangkok and Amsterdam from July 1, as part of its push to strengthen connections between Thailand and Europe.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 12, 2026, 3:58 PM
120 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.