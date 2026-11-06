Thai woman reports missing luxury items after Vienna-Warsaw flight

A Thai woman has reported finding luxury skincare products and perfumes missing from her checked luggage after flying with LOT Polish Airlines from Vienna, Austria, to Warsaw, Poland, on November 2.

The passenger shared her experience on Facebook, alleging that items worth nearly 100,000 baht had been stolen during the journey.

She said she arrived in Warsaw in the evening and noticed that her suitcase was in disarray, with belongings scattered inside. Initially, she assumed the bag had been searched as part of a routine inspection.

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However, she said no inspection notice had been left with the luggage.

The passenger did not check everything immediately and only discovered the missing items on November 3, when she searched her luggage for products she wanted to use. Several expensive products were missing, leaving only empty boxes.

The missing items included three unused La Mer skincare products: a 150 millilitre treatment lotion, a 120 millilitre emulsion and a 30 millilitre serum. She also reported that two bottles of Louis Vuitton perfume were missing, with only their boxes left behind.

She appealed to LOT Polish Airlines for assistance, saying she did not know where to begin addressing the situation.

The passenger said she was preparing to file a police report and wanted to share her experience to remind other travellers to be careful about packing valuables in checked luggage.

She later clarified on Facebook that the incident had nothing to do with an airport in Thailand, after some readers misunderstood her original post. The LOT Polish Airlines flight was a journey of less than two hours within Europe’s Schengen Area, she said.

She added that even having priority service had not prevented the loss.

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