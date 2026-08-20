Thai woman finds missing perfume bottle after Vietnam-Bangkok flight

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 20, 2026, 5:14 PM
2 minutes read
Thai woman finds missing perfume bottle after Vietnam-Bangkok flight | Thaiger
Photo via Vietjet

A Thai woman issued a warning after finding her checked luggage opened and searched following a VietJet Air flight from Vietnam to Bangkok. She said some belongings were missing when she collected the suitcase at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on August 15.

The passenger shared her experience on TikTok after returning from Ho Chi Minh City. According to information provided in the post, the incident involved checked luggage on VietJet Air flight VJ805, which operated from Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

The flight departed Ho Chi Minh City at 5.40pm and arrived in Bangkok at 7.10pm. It was operated as an economy service using an Airbus A320.

She said that when she collected her luggage, she found that the lock on her suitcase was open. Her belongings were scattered inside, and some of the internal pockets were left open.

Missing belongings during VietJet Air fligh
Photo via passenger’s TikTok

The woman claimed that several belongings were missing from the luggage, but she did not clarify about each item and the extent of the loss.

Her perfume was suspected to be one of the missing items, as a photo shared with the post showed a perfume bottle with only its cap remaining.

The passenger warned other travellers to be careful when flying. She urged other passengers to check their luggage carefully after collecting it.

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She revealed that she had already contacted VietJet Air by email to report the incident. It remains to be established whether the airline will issue a statement, investigate the passenger’s report or provide compensation for any missing belongings.

Luggage in conveyor belt at airport
Photo by valentynsemenov via Canva

Following newly introduced rules from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), airport officials are permitted to open and inspect passengers’ luggage if it is deemed suspicious, without prior notification or permission from the passenger.

Similar security procedures are used at airports in various countries around the world. In this case, however, it remains unclear whether the suitcase was searched in Thailand or Vietnam and whether the search was carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations.

In Thailand, passengers who discover damage to their luggage or encounter other issues following a search can report the matter directly to their airline or submit a complaint to the CAAT through its online complaint centre for further investigation.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 20, 2026, 5:14 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.