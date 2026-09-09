Thai King, Queen renew Boeing 737 pilot qualifications

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have renewed their Boeing 737 pilot qualifications after passing periodic proficiency checks required by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida renewed their aircraft type qualification covering Boeing 737-300 to 900 models, along with their Instrument Rating and authorisation for Performance-Based Navigation, or PBN, operations.

CAAT said Their Majesties underwent the required proficiency checks and passed in accordance with the regulator’s criteria.

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The checks were carried out under CAAT Regulation No.45, which covers applications for and issuance of personnel licences as well as the recording of ratings and qualifications on those licences.

Instrument Rating allows a pilot to operate an aircraft using instrument flight procedures, while PBN concerns navigation based on specified aircraft performance requirements.

Following the assessments, Their Majesties granted an audience at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall to Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, director general of CAAT, and Kajonpat Maklin, deputy director general responsible for civil aviation safety standards.

The CAAT executives presented the updated flight crew licences, recording the renewed Boeing 737 type qualification, Instrument Rating and PBN operating privileges.

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Their Majesties have previously flown together on royal journeys. During their official visit to Bhutan in April last year, the King served as the first pilot while the Queen acted as co-pilot on the royal flight to Paro International Airport.

The Public Relations Department has also previously reported that Queen Suthida holds a commercial pilot licence and has served as co-pilot aboard royal aircraft.

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