Thai airport security set to increase after flight attendant arrest in Australia

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 3:53 PM
67 1 minute read
Thai airport security set to increase after flight attendant arrest in Australia | Thaiger
Photo by Digital Vision. via Photo Images

Thailand’s Ministry of Transport tightened its airport baggage screening procedures for both passengers and cabin crew following the Thai flight attendant’s arrest in Australia linked to an alleged drug smuggling case.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat attended a meeting of the Narcotics Prevention and Suppression Committee and related agencies on Friday, July 3, on behalf of Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Speaking after the meeting, Siripong said baggage belonging to passengers and cabin crew is already screened in line with international standards, with authorities regularly making arrests and seizing narcotics during inspections of departing and arriving travellers.

He said drug trafficking networks continually adapt their methods to evade security procedures, making it necessary for authorities to strengthen screening measures at airports nationwide.

Transport minister increases screening measures at airports
Photo via Facebook/ Siripong Angkasakulkiat

Siripong said the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will coordinate with airlines to introduce additional security measures.

These include considering a ban on shopping courier services used by cabin crew, increasing training for X-ray screening officers, improving intelligence sharing on suspected drug trafficking, and deploying more drug detection dogs.

He added that more than 60 K9 units from the Royal Thai Police will work alongside dogs from the Customs Department to reinforce airport screening operations.

Related Articles

The announcement follows the arrest of a Thai Airways flight attendant, identified as Mina, who was detained at Melbourne Airport on June 25 after Australian authorities found about one kilogramme of heroin concealed inside 12 tote bags.

Thailand tightens screening measure at airports
Photo via Facebook/ Siripong Angkasakulkiat

Thai police have since expanded their investigation into the suspected trafficking network. Authorities recently arrested another suspect, 47 year old Uthai, who delivered a box containing the tote bags to Mina’s condominium before her departure.

According to police, Uthai admitted travelling to Phayao on June 20 to collect the heroin concealed in the bags before transporting them to Bangkok. He then hired another man, identified only as Pae, to drive him to Mina’s condominium, where the parcel was left.

Uthai told investigators he did not know Mina personally and apologised for her arrest in Australia. He also admitted to delivering heroin on two previous occasions, receiving about 60,000 baht for each job. Police said he claimed he became involved because of the financial reward.

The investigation into the alleged trafficking network remains ongoing.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand&#8217;s inflation hits 2.42% in June as food vendors raise prices nationwide | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand’s inflation hits 2.42% in June as food vendors raise prices nationwide

4 minutes ago
Thai airport security set to increase after flight attendant arrest in Australia | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai airport security set to increase after flight attendant arrest in Australia

28 minutes ago
2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya

1 hour ago
British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff

2 hours ago
Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute

2 hours ago
Thai ticket scalper abuses 7-Eleven staff after failed purchase | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ticket scalper abuses 7-Eleven staff after failed purchase

3 hours ago
Vietnam and Philippines reach upper-middle-income status, leaving Thailand stuck in the middle-income trap | Thaiger Business News

Vietnam and Philippines reach upper-middle-income status, leaving Thailand stuck in the middle-income trap

3 hours ago
Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man

5 hours ago
Thailand woos Middle East travellers with new Dubai flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand woos Middle East travellers with new Dubai flight

6 hours ago
Factory inspected, 10 illegal workers arrested after foam waste flood in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Factory inspected, 10 illegal workers arrested after foam waste flood in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman

7 hours ago
Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht

7 hours ago
Double whale shark sighting delights divers off Koh Tao | Thaiger Thailand News

Double whale shark sighting delights divers off Koh Tao

23 hours ago
Thai school marching band wins two titles in Germany | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai school marching band wins two titles in Germany

24 hours ago
Chinese tourist refuses alcohol test after Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist refuses alcohol test after Pattaya crash

1 day ago
Phitsanulok police arrest heroin courier for air hostess | Thaiger Thailand News

Phitsanulok police arrest heroin courier for air hostess

1 day ago
Thai tour operator arrested after Saudi pilgrimage trip collapses | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai tour operator arrested after Saudi pilgrimage trip collapses

1 day ago
Chon Buri wall collapse floods housing estate | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri wall collapse floods housing estate

1 day ago
Thailand shifts towards clean energy, modern power infrastructure | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand shifts towards clean energy, modern power infrastructure

1 day ago
CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after heroin bust | Thaiger Thailand News

CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after heroin bust

1 day ago
Israeli, Romanian arrested in Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli, Romanian arrested in Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre raid

1 day ago
Bhumjaithai MP denies pushing recreational cannabis use | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai MP denies pushing recreational cannabis use

1 day ago
Phuket car fire destroys Ford sedan, foreign driver escapes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket car fire destroys Ford sedan, foreign driver escapes

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast July 5: heavy rain, rough seas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 5: heavy rain, rough seas

1 day ago
SAVE PATTAYA campaign rejects &#8216;lawless city&#8217; claims | Thaiger Pattaya News

SAVE PATTAYA campaign rejects ‘lawless city’ claims

1 day ago
Aviation NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 3:53 PM
67 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.