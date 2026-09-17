Thai Airways expands winter schedule with 66 global routes

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 17, 2026, 5:18 PM
1 minute read
Thai Airways expands winter schedule with 66 global routes | Thaiger
Photo via Thai Airways

Thai Airways will operate 66 routes worldwide during its 2026/27 winter schedule, adding a new Bangkok-Danang service and increasing frequencies on selected regional routes.

The winter timetable will run from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027, Thai Airways executives said today, September 17.

The airline will launch its new Bangkok-Danang route on December 1, with 14 return flights per week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thai Airways will also increase Bangkok-Vientiane and Bangkok-Yangon services to 21 flights per week, while Bangkok-Siem Reap will operate seven times weekly.

In Europe, the airline will operate seven weekly flights to Amsterdam, 10 to Munich, 11 to Zurich and 14 to Paris.

The Bangkok-Xiamen route will also return with four flights per week.

Thai Airways denies shipping F-35 parts to Israel amid protests
Photo via Bornil Amin on Unsplash

Thai Airways said it has adjusted its business strategy to remain flexible amid global uncertainty while maintaining financial stability.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The company reported a net profit of 1.537 billion baht in the second quarter.

Thai Airways is also expanding and simplifying its fleet, with plans to eventually reduce the number of aircraft types in operation to four.

At the same time, the airline is gradually retiring older aircraft and bringing in newer-generation models as it seeks to improve operational efficiency.

Thai Airways expands winter schedule with 66 global routes | News by Thaiger
Thai Airways’ Airbus A350-941 on the runway | Photo via Anna Zvereva/Wikipedia Commons

Thai Airways currently operates nine Airbus A321neo aircraft, with the fleet expected to increase to 15 by the end of 2026. The airline plans to eventually operate 32 A321neos.

ADVERTISEMENT

For future long-haul operations, Thai Airways plans to use the Boeing 787 as part of its wider fleet renewal programme.

The airline is also working on improvements to its onboard products and services, including entertainment systems and food and beverage offerings.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 17, 2026, 5:18 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thai Airways expands winter schedule with 66 global routes | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways expands winter schedule with 66 global routes

31 minutes ago
LISA brings som tam and ‘mot kaew’ to Jimmy Fallon | Thaiger Entertainment

LISA brings som tam and ‘mot kaew’ to Jimmy Fallon

32 minutes ago
Phuket inquiry ordered into alleged checkpoint extortion | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket inquiry ordered into alleged checkpoint extortion

2 hours ago
Skeleton still wearing jeans found at abandoned Rayong condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeleton still wearing jeans found at abandoned Rayong condo

2 hours ago
Half of Thais carry debt from age 30 into retirement, expert says | Thaiger Economy News

Half of Thais carry debt from age 30 into retirement, expert says

2 hours ago
Thailand maps 11 expressway projects worth nearly 300bn baht | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand maps 11 expressway projects worth nearly 300bn baht

3 hours ago
Bangkok rail fares to be capped at 45 baht, with refunds for overpayment | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok rail fares to be capped at 45 baht, with refunds for overpayment

3 hours ago
‘They should go die back home, not here’: Anutin warns offenders | Thaiger Politics News

‘They should go die back home, not here’: Anutin warns offenders

3 hours ago
Omani man held with 22 live animals at Suvarnabhumi airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

Omani man held with 22 live animals at Suvarnabhumi airport

4 hours ago
Tourists face action after trampling fragile moss at Doi Inthanon | Thaiger Environment News

Tourists face action after trampling fragile moss at Doi Inthanon

4 hours ago
Khao Yai wild elephant raids barbecue restaurant at night | Thaiger Environment News

Khao Yai wild elephant raids barbecue restaurant at night

4 hours ago
Thailand to replace names and addresses on parcels with a digital delivery code | Thaiger News

Thailand to replace names and addresses on parcels with a digital delivery code

5 hours ago
Koh Samui officials linked to alleged ID card fraud | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Koh Samui officials linked to alleged ID card fraud

6 hours ago
Scam victim says one cop slept, another played games as she sought help | Thaiger Pattaya News

Scam victim says one cop slept, another played games as she sought help

6 hours ago
Lisa returns to The Tonight Show to talk SaWaDiKa and her new documentary | Thaiger Entertainment

Lisa returns to The Tonight Show to talk SaWaDiKa and her new documentary

6 hours ago
Thailand reviews citizenship rules amid foreign nominee concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand reviews citizenship rules amid foreign nominee concerns

7 hours ago
Chinese scam suspect held over 238m baht scam money trail | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese scam suspect held over 238m baht scam money trail

7 hours ago
Woman travels to Chiang Mai for love, finds her ‘pilot’ was AI | Thaiger News

Woman travels to Chiang Mai for love, finds her ‘pilot’ was AI

7 hours ago
British man allegedly swaps authentic Buriram United kit with fakes | Thaiger Thailand News

British man allegedly swaps authentic Buriram United kit with fakes

8 hours ago
Patong stylist chases tourist who skipped 4,000 baht braiding bill | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong stylist chases tourist who skipped 4,000 baht braiding bill

8 hours ago
Chinese scam gang paid 900,000 baht a month for Bangkok mansion to target victims in Japan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese scam gang paid 900,000 baht a month for Bangkok mansion to target victims in Japan

8 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 17 September: heavy rain in 57 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 17 September: heavy rain in 57 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

11 hours ago
Asthma drug in your steak: Thai police break up network doping cattle with salbutamol | Thaiger News

Asthma drug in your steak: Thai police break up network doping cattle with salbutamol

23 hours ago
Chinese driver remains free 7 months after death of Thai-Swedish boy | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese driver remains free 7 months after death of Thai-Swedish boy

24 hours ago
Father seeks help after Lamphun teacher’s car injures son | Thaiger Thailand News

Father seeks help after Lamphun teacher’s car injures son

1 day ago
Back to top button