Thai Airways expands winter schedule with 66 global routes

Thai Airways will operate 66 routes worldwide during its 2026/27 winter schedule, adding a new Bangkok-Danang service and increasing frequencies on selected regional routes.

The winter timetable will run from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027, Thai Airways executives said today, September 17.

The airline will launch its new Bangkok-Danang route on December 1, with 14 return flights per week.

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Thai Airways will also increase Bangkok-Vientiane and Bangkok-Yangon services to 21 flights per week, while Bangkok-Siem Reap will operate seven times weekly.

In Europe, the airline will operate seven weekly flights to Amsterdam, 10 to Munich, 11 to Zurich and 14 to Paris.

The Bangkok-Xiamen route will also return with four flights per week.

Thai Airways said it has adjusted its business strategy to remain flexible amid global uncertainty while maintaining financial stability.

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The company reported a net profit of 1.537 billion baht in the second quarter.

Thai Airways is also expanding and simplifying its fleet, with plans to eventually reduce the number of aircraft types in operation to four.

At the same time, the airline is gradually retiring older aircraft and bringing in newer-generation models as it seeks to improve operational efficiency.

Thai Airways currently operates nine Airbus A321neo aircraft, with the fleet expected to increase to 15 by the end of 2026. The airline plans to eventually operate 32 A321neos.

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For future long-haul operations, Thai Airways plans to use the Boeing 787 as part of its wider fleet renewal programme.

The airline is also working on improvements to its onboard products and services, including entertainment systems and food and beverage offerings.

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