Thai Airways responds to Chiang Mai Airport door incident

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai Airways addressed a recent incident at Chiang Mai Airport where a Canadian passenger’s attempt to open an aircraft door while waiting for takeoff caused several flights to circle without being able to land. The disruption occurred yesterday (February 7), leading to temporary chaos as flights were unable to touch down at the airport.

Chiang Mai Airport experienced significant disruption when the 40 year old passenger, Wong Sai Heung, reportedly in a state of panic, tried to open the door of a plane preparing to depart. This action halted the departure of flight TG121, scheduled to leave Chiang Mai at 9.05pm, and kept the aircraft on runway head 36 in Chiang Mai for a period.

The following day, February 8, Thai Airways Public Company Limited explained the delay of flight TG121 from Chiang Mai to Bangkok. The flight was operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, which was in a line-up phase on the runway when the incident occurred.

After thorough checks and safety standard compliance measures were taken by the technical staff, the aircraft was cleared for departure at 12.34am on February 8. All passengers, pilots, and crew were confirmed to be safe following the resolution of the incident, reported KhaoSod.

In related news, Thai Airways responded to passenger criticism over a flight diversion from Bangkok to Melbourne, diverted to Sydney due to weather conditions. The airline, on February 1, announced legal action against the passenger’s social media post, asserting its commitment to safety standards.

The move aimed to protect the airline’s reputation and its personnel from unwarranted attacks. Public support for Thai Airways’ decision echoed sentiments of upholding respect and preventing baseless accusations.

The airline emphasised its adherence to global aviation safety standards, highlighting the importance of maintaining public trust. Legal proceedings underscored Thai Airways’ dedication to preserving its image while prioritising safety and security measures.