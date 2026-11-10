Thai Airways faces complaints after Munich-Bangkok flight operated without running water

Thai Airways drew mixed reactions online after a passenger experienced a flight from Munich to Bangkok without running water in the aircraft’s lavatory.

International aviation blog LoyaltyLobby shared a photograph of a drinking water bottle placed on a lavatory counter yesterday, November 9, claiming that a reader had encountered another Thai Airways flight without running water on the Munich-Bangkok route.

The bottle appeared to have been provided by cabin crew for passengers to wash their hands after using the toilet. A handwritten note was attached, although its message was difficult to read.

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LoyaltyLobby did not provide the flight date or number, and the extent of the reported water outage was unclear. Thai Airways had not publicly commented on the incident at the time of reporting.

The photograph prompted mixed reactions from social media users. Some expressed understanding, saying the water supply problem may have been an unexpected technical issue and that cabin crew had done their best to assist passengers.

Others argued that a lack of running water was unacceptable on a long-haul flight. Some questioned whether the aircraft should have undergone further checks or been replaced before departure.

One commenter suggested that the problem might have affected only one lavatory sink rather than all the toilets on the aircraft.

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The complaint comes as Thai Airways faces scrutiny over several separate operational issues. Chief executive Chai Eamsiri was suspended on October 2 after flooding left thousands of bags stranded at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Last week the airline apologised for a backlog at its inbound cargo warehouse at the same airport, where some shipments had been waiting since October 10.

On November 4, a Thai Airways Boeing 787-9 returned to Shanghai after the pilots found a crack in a cockpit window shortly after take-off.

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