Viral video shows Thai Airways passenger organising flight queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport

A Thai Airways passenger attracted attention online after standing on a chair to help airline staff manage a crowd of passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on September 30.

Thai Airways has faced operational disruption following staff shortages linked to severe flooding in Bangkok, which reportedly prevented many employees from attending work. The shortage contributed to a backlog of passenger baggage and disrupted ground handling services.

The baggage backlog reportedly triggered further delays, with more than 50 domestic and international flights cancelled. The disruption prompted complaints from passengers waiting at the airport.

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A video of one confrontation at a Thai Airways check-in counter was shared by Facebook user Pont Pont. The accompanying caption praised the woman in the footage, Sara Gonan, for helping other passengers despite being affected by the disruption herself.

In the video, a woman believed to be Gonan stands on a chair and addresses a crowd of Thai and international passengers. She asks them to listen to her explanation, saying she is also a passenger facing the same uncertainty.

She then attempts to separate passengers into two groups: those whose flights had been cancelled and those whose flights were delayed. Throughout the exchange, she turns to a female airline staff member at the counter to seek information she can pass on to the crowd.

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The woman also asks whether Thai Airways has arranged drinking water or snacks for passengers who have been waiting for an extended period. The video ends with her discussing the situation with airline staff and Suvarnabhumi Airport security officials.

Online users praised the woman for taking the initiative to help passengers and communicate with staff during the disruption. Some made sarcastic comments suggesting Thai Airways should hire her, while another user said she could become the airline’s CEO.

Thai Airways apologised to passengers for the disruption and said it was working to resolve the outstanding problems. The airline reportedly expected to resume normal operations on October 3, although the extent of the recovery was not specified in the supplied report.

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The airline’s board held a special meeting on October 2, resulting in the removal of CEO Chai Eamsiri from his duties with immediate effect. The board also appointed an investigation committee to examine allegations concerning delays in addressing operational problems.

Samrit Samniang, a board member and former senior executive vice president of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), was named as acting CEO, according to the supplied report.

The disruption has raised questions about the airline’s crisis management, staffing arrangements and ability to maintain passenger services during emergencies.