Thai Airways Boeing returns to Shanghai after cockpit window damage

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Thai Airways Boeing returns to Shanghai after cockpit window damage
Photo by martinkay78 via Getty Images

A Thai Airways Boeing sought an emergency landing during a flight from Shanghai to Bangkok after the pilots detected a crack in the cockpit window shortly after take-off today, November 4.

The crack on the Thai Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was reported at about 7.15am during flight TG 663 from Shanghai to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

The pilots reportedly contacted the departure airport after noticing the damage. The aircraft circled to dump fuel before returning to Shanghai, reducing its weight for landing.

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Thai Airways boeing dreamliner
Photo by Wolfe Air Vectorvision Learjet via Spin9

Footage said to show the aircraft releasing fuel was shared on social media. The video showed the plane against a cloudy sky.

A cracked cockpit window can pose a safety concern. However, modern passenger aircraft are designed to withstand certain types of window damage, and pilots are trained to follow procedures for such situations. The specific condition of the window on TG 663 has not been confirmed publicly.

the aircraft releasing fuel
Photo via Facebook/ Visart D. Kawnung

Thai Airways had not issued an official statement about the incident, the aircraft’s repair, passenger arrangements or its next steps, according to the supplied report.

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A similar incident was reported in February last year, when a cockpit-window crack was detected during a flight from Bangkok to Singapore. The aircraft returned to Bangkok and landed safely.

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In January of the same year, another emergency case was reported at Phuket International Airport, when an aircraft believed to be operated by Thai Airways made an emergency landing due to engine failure. The airline assured the public that the aircraft landed safely and that all passengers and cabin crew were unharmed.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 4, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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