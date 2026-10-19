Affected Thai Airways passengers can apply online or visit Bangkok head office for compensation

Thai Airways invited passengers affected by flight disruptions and delayed baggage during late-September flooding to submit compensation claims through its customer service channels, with applications accepted from October 16.

The airline announced the measure on its official Facebook page on October 16, following heavy rain and flooding in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand between September 26 and 30. The disruptions affected passengers whose flights were delayed or cancelled, as well as those who experienced baggage delays.

Thai Airways said its board would consider remedies on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the circumstances and losses incurred, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

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Passengers seeking compensation for delayed or cancelled flights, or documentation to support insurance claims, can submit requests through the online platform on the airline’s official website.

Alternatively, affected passengers can visit the customer care centre at the airline’s head office on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok. The centre is located on the first floor of Building 3 and operates daily, including public holidays, from 8.30am to 4pm.

The airline said it would process applications promptly and contact passengers with the outcomes.

However, some affected passengers have continued to complain about slow responses and difficulties completing the claim process. Some have urged the airline to contact affected customers directly by email, arguing that the company already holds their details from their bookings.

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The handling of the disruptions has also drawn scrutiny of the airline’s management. CEO Chai Eamsiri was reportedly subject to a 30-day fact-finding investigation into his handling of the situation.

Samrit Samniang, a board member and former senior executive vice president of PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP), was appointed acting CEO.

Passengers affected by the flooding should check the airline’s official channels for the latest claim procedures and any supporting documents required.

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