Affected Thai Airways passengers can apply online or visit Bangkok head office for compensation

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 10:55 AM
1 minute read
Affected Thai Airways passengers can apply online or visit Bangkok head office for compensation
Photo via Facebook/ Thai Airways

Thai Airways invited passengers affected by flight disruptions and delayed baggage during late-September flooding to submit compensation claims through its customer service channels, with applications accepted from October 16.

The airline announced the measure on its official Facebook page on October 16, following heavy rain and flooding in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand between September 26 and 30. The disruptions affected passengers whose flights were delayed or cancelled, as well as those who experienced baggage delays.

Thai Airways said its board would consider remedies on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the circumstances and losses incurred, in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

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Thai Airways baggage claim delay
Photo via Facebook/ Suvarnabhumi Airport

Passengers seeking compensation for delayed or cancelled flights, or documentation to support insurance claims, can submit requests through the online platform on the airline’s official website.

Alternatively, affected passengers can visit the customer care centre at the airline’s head office on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok. The centre is located on the first floor of Building 3 and operates daily, including public holidays, from 8.30am to 4pm.

The airline said it would process applications promptly and contact passengers with the outcomes.

However, some affected passengers have continued to complain about slow responses and difficulties completing the claim process. Some have urged the airline to contact affected customers directly by email, arguing that the company already holds their details from their bookings.

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Thai Airways ground disruption
Photo via Facebook/ Suvarnabhumi Airport

The handling of the disruptions has also drawn scrutiny of the airline’s management. CEO Chai Eamsiri was reportedly subject to a 30-day fact-finding investigation into his handling of the situation.

Samrit Samniang, a board member and former senior executive vice president of PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP), was appointed acting CEO.

Passengers affected by the flooding should check the airline’s official channels for the latest claim procedures and any supporting documents required.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 10:55 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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