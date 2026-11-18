Thai Airways announced that it has cleared the backlog of inbound cargo at its warehouse at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, but customers disputed the claim, with several reporting that their shipments remain missing or untraceable.

The backlog began in late September, when flooding in Bangkok contributed to a staff shortage at the airline. THAI stopped accepting cargo at its warehouse between September 30 and October 6.

By early November, some shipments that had arrived on October 10 were reportedly still being held at the warehouse. Shipping companies, freight forwarders and affected business operators subsequently raised complaints on social media.

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Some factory operators said production had been suspended because essential materials were stuck in the warehouse, resulting in substantial financial losses.

THAI apologised on November 5 and said it had been increasing staffing and equipment at the warehouse since November 1. It also prioritised shipments that arrived before October 23.

Airports of Thailand (AOT) subsequently provided Warehouse 4 in the duty-free zone to support cargo storage. On November 9, the cargo tag system was also connected to AOT’s Cargo Clearhouse platform.

On November 16, the government announced five additional measures to address the disruption. These included deploying 115 extra warehouse workers, providing 30 additional forklifts, using explosives detection dogs and expanding storage capacity.

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Yesterday, November 17, THAI’s official social media accounts announced that the warehouse backlog had been cleared. The airline thanked the Customs Department, AOT, government and private agencies, customer airlines and business operators for their assistance.

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THAI said a tracking and search system was now in operation to help staff locate shipments more quickly and accurately. It also asked customers and customs brokers with outstanding cargo to contact the department and collect their goods at any time. The announcement ended with an apology for the delays.

However, the response from customers in the comment section suggested that some problems remained unresolved. Several users urged THAI’s social media team and management to investigate the situation on the ground rather than relying solely on the announcement.

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Some commenters said their shipments were still missing. One user claimed that goods which arrived on October 29 remained inside the warehouse, with no updated location information. Others said shipping companies had been forced to search for their own shipments.

Customers also raised concerns that the announcement could create misunderstandings with their clients. They said customers might assume cargo operations had returned to normal and blame them for failing to deliver goods on time.

As of November 18, THAI Cargo had not issued a further public statement addressing the complaints. The administrator of the airline’s official Facebook page instead advised customers reporting outstanding problems to contact its customer service channels via LINE at @THAICARGOTERMINAL or by calling 02-137-4200.

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