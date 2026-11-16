Thai Airways emergency landing in Delhi, Bangkok arrival due today

A Thai Airways Airbus A350-900 en route from Munich to Bangkok was forced to divert and land in New Delhi on Saturday night, November 14, after a technical fault, and passengers spent the weekend in hotels in the Indian capital. The airline is flying to Bangkok today, November 16, on a special flight.

Flight TG925 left Munich at 1.35pm local time on Saturday and had been due at Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 6.10am Thai time on Sunday, November 15. The crew found a problem during the flight and diverted to Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Passengers stayed on board for almost two hours after landing before staff let them off and took them to hotels the airline had booked.

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Thai Airways said the captain chose to divert with the safety of passengers and crew as the first priority, that the aircraft landed safely and that no passengers were hurt. The airline added that it had followed aviation safety procedures throughout and apologised to passengers for the disruption.

Thai media reported that the fault involved one of the aircraft’s engines and that spare parts had to be sent from Thailand before the A350 could fly again.

The stranded passengers are booked on special flight TG8479, which the airline scheduled to leave New Delhi at 11.30am today and land in Bangkok at 4.55pm, with both times local.

The diversion came 10 days after another Thai Airways aircraft, a Boeing 787-9 operating flight TG663, returned to Shanghai after its pilots found a crack in a cockpit window shortly after take-off on November 4.

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