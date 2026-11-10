Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 2:47 PM
1 minute read
Thai Airways confirms passenger data leak but credit card details safe
Photo via Facebook/ Thai Airways

Thai Airways reported a data breach involving approximately 60,529 passenger booking records accessed without authorisation through the Amadeus reservation system. The airline said credit card information was not affected.

In a statement yesterday, November 9, Thai Airways said it had received notification from Amadeus IT Group S.A., the provider of its passenger reservation and service systems, about unauthorised access to passenger booking information stored on the company’s systems.

The incident involved unauthorised access detected between August 10, 2023, and September 23, 2026. An investigation found that approximately 60,529 passenger records had been accessed.

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The information included passenger names, passenger name records (PNRs), travel dates, flight routes and ticket classes.

Thai Airways interior
Photo by Chettarin via Getty Images

Thai Airways also reported that more detailed personal information belonging to around 376 passengers had been exposed. This included email addresses, telephone numbers, passport numbers, nationalities, frequent flyer membership numbers, flight numbers, ticket numbers, seat numbers and other related information.

However, the airline confirmed that passengers’ credit card details were stored securely and were not affected by the breach.

Amadeus reportedly confirmed that the user accounts involved in the unauthorised access had been deactivated. The company also reset all affected passwords and strengthened its monitoring and security systems to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

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Thai Airways plane
Photo via Facebook/ Thai Airways

Thai Airways stressed that the breach did not affect its own systems or operations, explaining that the unauthorised access occurred within Amadeus’s infrastructure rather than the airline’s systems.

The airline said it takes the protection of passengers’ personal information seriously and had reported the incident to the relevant agencies.

Thai Airways added that it would contact affected passengers individually after completing checks and confirming the relevant details. The airline apologised for the concern and inconvenience caused.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 2:47 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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