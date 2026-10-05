Thai Airways CEO suspension followed by 30-day review

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 5, 2026, 9:47 AM
2 minutes read
Thai Airways CEO suspension followed by 30-day review
Former Thai Airways CEO, Chai Eamsiri | Photo via Thai Airways

Thai Airways is preparing a new 30-day fact-finding investigation following the suspension of CEO Chai Eamsiri, with the review set to focus on the baggage crisis, cancelled flights and the airline’s use of outsourced ground staff.

The development follows the October 2 report that Chai had been suspended from performing his CEO duties after severe flooding disrupted operations at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. Director Samrit Samniang was appointed acting chief executive while the airline reviewed its handling of the crisis.

According to Daily News, the board is preparing to appoint Police General Tatchai Pitaneelaboot, deputy national police chief and a Thai Airways director, to chair the new fact-finding committee. The panel is expected to report its findings within 30 days of being formally appointed.

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The investigation linked to the suspension will examine how the airline managed the late-September disruption, including the scale of the baggage backlog, flight cancellations and whether staffing arrangements were adequate when flooding prevented large numbers of ground personnel from reaching work.

Particular attention is expected to be given to Thai Airways’ reliance on staff supplied through Wingspan Services and whether workforce planning was sufficient to cope with a major disruption. Thai Airways holds a 49% stake in Wingspan, which provides specialised personnel to support the airline’s operations.

The disruption left thousands of bags stranded at Suvarnabhumi and forced Thai Airways to reduce its schedule. The airline cut 15 flights on October 1 and nine on October 2 while working to restore operational capacity.

Suvarnabhumi has cleared stranded passengers and set a Saturday deadline to return delayed bags, while Thai Airways aims to resume service.
Photo via Matichon

Thai Airways subsequently said full scheduled operations would resume from October 3 after mobilising staff across its departments. The airline also said it would review its management procedures to reduce the risk of similar disruption affecting passengers in future.

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Chai was removed from CEO duties but remained a Thai Airways director while the fact-finding process was carried out. He said after the board meeting that he felt the decision was unfair, but understood the need for an independent investigation.

A separate investigation is already under way into Thai Airways’ procurement of around 860,000 bottles of wine for onboard service. Daily News reported that the wine committee had been established before the latest investigation into the operational crisis.

Chai responded to that issue on October 4, denying allegations of wrongdoing and saying the wine purchases followed the airline’s procurement procedures and could be fully examined. He said he had worked at Thai Airways for 41 years without being implicated in corruption.

The 30-day review following the suspension is expected to assess the operational damage, the airline’s response and its staffing structure before the board considers whether further action or changes are required.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 5, 2026, 9:47 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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