Thai Airways cancels Taipei, Kaohsiung flights on Oct 23-24

Six Thai Airways flights to Taiwan and back have been cancelled today, October 23, as Typhoon Champi brings severe weather to the island, disrupting services between Bangkok, Taipei and Kaohsiung.

Thai Airways International confirmed the cancellations in a travel notice published by the Thai government yesterday, October 22, advising affected passengers to check their flight status and contact the airline for assistance.

Four flights on the Bangkok–Taipei route have been cancelled, including TG632, scheduled to depart Bangkok at 8.15am and arrive in Taipei at 1.05pm, and return flight TG633, due to leave Taipei at 2.05pm and arrive in Bangkok at 4.50pm.

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The airline also cancelled TG634, scheduled to depart Bangkok at 12.40pm and arrive in Taipei at 5.20pm, along with TG635, which was due to depart Taipei at 6.50pm and arrive in Bangkok at 9.35pm.

Two flights between Bangkok and Kaohsiung have also been cancelled. TG630 was scheduled to leave Bangkok at 11.45am and arrive at 4.15pm, while return flight TG631 was due to depart Kaohsiung at 5.15pm and reach Bangkok at 7.55pm.

All scheduled departure and arrival times are local to the respective airports.

The cancellations come as Typhoon Champi causes widespread disruption across Taiwan, where hundreds of domestic and international flights have been cancelled.

Schools and offices have also closed across much of the island as the storm brings heavy rain and strong winds, despite forecasts indicating it will pass offshore rather than make a direct landfall.

Thai Airways previously warned passengers about possible flight disruptions between Bangkok, Taipei and Shanghai in August, when Typhoon Saudel approached the region.

Passengers booked on Thai Airways flights to Taiwan are advised to check the latest status through the airline’s website or THAI Mobile application before travelling.

For assistance, passengers can contact the THAI Contact Center at +66 2 356 1111, email contact@thaiairways.com, or call its Taiwan customer service centre at +886 2 7753 7973.