Thai Airways’ staff shortage, delayed baggage, flight cancellations due to flooding

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 9:40 AM
1 minute read
Thai Airways’ staff shortage, delayed baggage, flight cancellations due to flooding
Photo via Facebook/ Thai Airways

Thai Airways cancelled several domestic and international flights on September 29 and 30 due to a staff shortage linked to severe flooding in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

The cancellations follow complaints from passengers who experienced lengthy baggage delays at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, reportedly because some airline employees were unable to attend work after being affected by flooding.

Some passengers said they had to wait six to eight hours to collect their belongings, while others left the airport and waited for further updates from the airline. Several passengers also expressed concern about essential items in their luggage, including medication for underlying medical conditions.

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Thai Airways staff
Photo via Facebook/ Thai Airways

Thai Airways announced the latest cancellations on its official Facebook page on September 28, citing the flooding situation in Bangkok and surrounding areas.

The suspended routes for September 29 are:

  • Bangkok-Udon Thani (TG008/TG009)
  • Bangkok-Khon Kaen (TG040/TG041)
  • Bangkok-Phuket (TG201/TG202)
  • Bangkok-Hanoi (TG560/TG561)
  • Bangkok-New Delhi (TG315/TG316)
  • Bangkok-Singapore (TG403/TG404)
Thai Airways flight cancellations
Photo via Facebook/ ThaiAirways

For September 30, the suspended routes are:

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  • Bangkok-Munich (TG924/TG925)
  • Bangkok-Brussels (TG934/TG935)

Passengers seeking further information are advised to contact the THAI Contact Centre on +66 2 356 1111, which operates 24 hours a day, or email: contact@thaiairways.com.

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The airline also urged passengers to follow updates on additional flight cancellations and schedule changes closely on its official Facebook page.

Thai Airways plane
Photo via Facebook/ Thai Airways

Meanwhile, flooding continues to affect parts of Bangkok and neighbouring Samut Prakan province following heavy rainfall. Standing floodwater has been reported in the Lat Krabang area near Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The airport remains operational, and the main access routes are still accessible. However, travellers have been advised to avoid flooded roads, allow extra time for their journeys and check traffic conditions before leaving for the airport.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 9:40 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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