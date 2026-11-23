Thai Airways has cancelled its TG935 Brussels flight to Bangkok today, November 23, after air traffic controllers in Belgium joined a national strike that has stopped most flights in the country. The service was due to leave Brussels at 1.10pm local time, or 7.10pm in Thailand, and the airline has not named a replacement flight.

Thai Airways said the strike meant the aircraft could not leave Brussels and return to Thailand on schedule, and it asked passengers booked on TG935 to contact the airline for information and help. The announcement gave no details of alternative flights or new departure arrangements.

Belgian air navigation provider skeyes said on Saturday, November 21, that it would not have enough staff on duty to handle normal traffic safely. It suspended regular air traffic control from 7am to 9pm Belgian time, keeping only emergency and safety-critical services, as controllers joined a nationwide strike against the federal government’s austerity measures.

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Brussels Airport said it would cancel arrivals and departures during those hours. An airport spokesperson told Belgian broadcaster BX1 that the airport had expected about 59,500 passengers on 429 flights between 6am and 10pm, and Brussels South Charleroi Airport cancelled all its flights for the whole day.

Under European Union passenger rules, travellers whose flight is cancelled can choose a refund, rerouting at the earliest opportunity or a later flight, subject to seat availability.

A strike by air traffic controllers outside the airline’s control can count as an extraordinary circumstance, so airlines may not have to pay the extra fixed compensation that usually comes with a cancellation.

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