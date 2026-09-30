Thai Airways cancels 37 additional flights through October 1

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 11:05 AM
1 minute read
Thai Airways cancels 37 additional flights through October 1
Photo via Thai Airways

Thai Airways yesterday, September 29, announced the cancellation of additional flights on certain routes from 29 September to 1 October 2026.

The affected flights are as follows.

September 29

International flights:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Bangkok to Dhaka, TG339
  • Bangkok to Seoul, TG658
  • Bangkok to Bengaluru, TG325
  • Bangkok to Sapporo, TG670
  • Bangkok to New Delhi, TG331
Thai Airways has cancelled 37 additional flights on domestic and international routes between September 29 and October 1.
Photo via Thai Airways

September 30

Domestic flights:

  • Bangkok to Phuket, TG201
  • Bangkok to Phuket, TG205
  • Bangkok to Phuket, TG217
  • Bangkok to Chiang Mai, TG102
  • Bangkok to Khon Kaen, TG040
  • Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, TG020
  • Bangkok to Udon Thani, TG002

International flights:

  • Bangkok to Munich, TG924
  • Bangkok to Brussels, TG934
  • Bangkok to Copenhagen, TG950
  • Bangkok to Zurich, TG970
  • Bangkok to Amsterdam, TG936
  • Bangkok to London, TG916
  • Bangkok to Hong Kong, TG638
  • Bangkok to Frankfurt, TG922
  • Bangkok to Taipei, TG632
  • Bangkok to Osaka, TG622
  • Bangkok to Seoul, TG656
  • Bangkok to Tokyo Narita, TG642
  • Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur, TG417
  • Bangkok to Singapore, TG403
  • Bangkok to Singapore, TG407
  • Bangkok to New Delhi, TG315
  • Bangkok to Mumbai, TG317
  • Bangkok to Sydney, TG475
  • Bangkok to Tokyo Haneda, TG660
  • Bangkok to Manila, TG620
  • Bangkok to Hong Kong, TG600
Thai Airways has cancelled 37 additional flights on domestic and international routes between September 29 and October 1.
Photo via Thai Airways

October 1

International flights:

  • Bangkok to Paris, TG930
  • Bangkok to Brussels, TG934
  • Bangkok to Milan, TG940
  • Bangkok to Stockholm, TG960

Passengers may get further information by contacting THAI Overseas Contact Center at +65 6351 0992, or the THAI Contact Center at +66 2 356 1111, available 24 hours a day, or by email at contact@thaiairways.com.

Related Articles

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 30, 2026, 11:05 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Four charged over viral cement tub stunt in Don Mueang flood Thailand News

Four charged over viral cement tub stunt in Don Mueang flood

1 hour ago
Strong currents of floodwater sweep 12 year old boy in Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Strong currents of floodwater sweep 12 year old boy in Sa Kaeo

1 hour ago
British mum claims set-up after Cambodia cannabis arrest Crime News

British mum claims set-up after Cambodia cannabis arrest

2 hours ago
GPS sends lorry carrying backhoe into flooded Chon Buri canal Thailand News

GPS sends lorry carrying backhoe into flooded Chon Buri canal

3 hours ago
PM criticised for giving cash to flood victims in Saimai, Bangkok Bangkok News

PM criticised for giving cash to flood victims in Saimai, Bangkok

3 hours ago
Two US Navy ships to dock in Phuket with 5,000 personnel Phuket News

Two US Navy ships to dock in Phuket with 5,000 personnel

3 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s flood disaster zone reduced from 50 districts to 29 Bangkok News

Bangkok’s flood disaster zone reduced from 50 districts to 29

4 hours ago
Drug suspect holds toy shop worker hostage in Pattaya Pattaya News

Drug suspect holds toy shop worker hostage in Pattaya

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 30 September: heavy rain in 9 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 30 September: heavy rain in 9 provinces

7 hours ago
Supplement distributor claims patients&#8217; unusual symptoms are normal side effects Thailand News

Supplement distributor claims patients’ unusual symptoms are normal side effects

19 hours ago
Thai woman held over alleged arson plot with Turkish ex Bangkok News

Thai woman held over alleged arson plot with Turkish ex

20 hours ago
Thai Airways apologises as floods delay flights, strand 5,600 bags Thailand News

Thai Airways apologises as floods delay flights, strand 5,600 bags

20 hours ago
Thailand sets aside over 4 billion baht for flood relief Thailand News

Thailand sets aside over 4 billion baht for flood relief

20 hours ago
Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao Thailand News

Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao

21 hours ago
Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions Politics News

Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions

21 hours ago
Pathum Thani woman dies after electric shock at bus stop Thailand News

Pathum Thani woman dies after electric shock at bus stop

22 hours ago
Pattaya suspends 3 officers over alleged tourist cash demands Pattaya News

Pattaya suspends 3 officers over alleged tourist cash demands

22 hours ago
Phuket direct flights expand as visitor numbers dip Phuket News

Phuket direct flights expand as visitor numbers dip

22 hours ago
Bangkok floodwaters create makeshift floating market in Bang Kapi Bangkok News

Bangkok floodwaters create makeshift floating market in Bang Kapi

23 hours ago
Health department issues 7 electrical tips during flooding Thailand News

Health department issues 7 electrical tips during flooding

23 hours ago
Thai man surrenders after killing 3 in jealousy shooting Crime News

Thai man surrenders after killing 3 in jealousy shooting

23 hours ago
Yala man’s raised sidecar motorcycle goes viral amid floods South Thailand News

Yala man’s raised sidecar motorcycle goes viral amid floods

24 hours ago
Bangkok residents vent anger at PM Anutin over severe flooding Bangkok News

Bangkok residents vent anger at PM Anutin over severe flooding

1 day ago
Kanchanaburi flood kills mother, daughter after pickup swept away Thailand News

Kanchanaburi flood kills mother, daughter after pickup swept away

1 day ago
Brit stabbed in Pattaya fight with transwoman over crystal meth Crime News

Brit stabbed in Pattaya fight with transwoman over crystal meth

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThai Air Force assists with delayed luggage at Suvarnabhumi