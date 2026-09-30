Thai Airways cancels 37 additional flights through October 1
Thai Airways yesterday, September 29, announced the cancellation of additional flights on certain routes from 29 September to 1 October 2026.
The affected flights are as follows.
September 29
International flights:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Bangkok to Dhaka, TG339
- Bangkok to Seoul, TG658
- Bangkok to Bengaluru, TG325
- Bangkok to Sapporo, TG670
- Bangkok to New Delhi, TG331
September 30
Domestic flights:
- Bangkok to Phuket, TG201
- Bangkok to Phuket, TG205
- Bangkok to Phuket, TG217
- Bangkok to Chiang Mai, TG102
- Bangkok to Khon Kaen, TG040
- Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, TG020
- Bangkok to Udon Thani, TG002
International flights:
- Bangkok to Munich, TG924
- Bangkok to Brussels, TG934
- Bangkok to Copenhagen, TG950
- Bangkok to Zurich, TG970
- Bangkok to Amsterdam, TG936
- Bangkok to London, TG916
- Bangkok to Hong Kong, TG638
- Bangkok to Frankfurt, TG922
- Bangkok to Taipei, TG632
- Bangkok to Osaka, TG622
- Bangkok to Seoul, TG656
- Bangkok to Tokyo Narita, TG642
- Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur, TG417
- Bangkok to Singapore, TG403
- Bangkok to Singapore, TG407
- Bangkok to New Delhi, TG315
- Bangkok to Mumbai, TG317
- Bangkok to Sydney, TG475
- Bangkok to Tokyo Haneda, TG660
- Bangkok to Manila, TG620
- Bangkok to Hong Kong, TG600
October 1
International flights:
- Bangkok to Paris, TG930
- Bangkok to Brussels, TG934
- Bangkok to Milan, TG940
- Bangkok to Stockholm, TG960
Passengers may get further information by contacting THAI Overseas Contact Center at +65 6351 0992, or the THAI Contact Center at +66 2 356 1111, available 24 hours a day, or by email at contact@thaiairways.com.
Related news
- Thai Airways apologises as floods delay flights, strand 5,600 bags
- 6 airlines let passengers hit by floods move flight or hold fare
- Thai Asian Games teams stuck for 8 hours as floods delay flight
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Thailand News
Thailand Weather Updates
Thailand weather today, 30 September: heavy rain in 9 provinces
7 hours ago
Thailand News
Supplement distributor claims patients’ unusual symptoms are normal side effects
19 hours ago
Thailand News
Tenants leave their belongings behind amid building collapse fears in Chachoengsao
21 hours ago
Politics News
Thailand seeks tools to improve weather forecasts and rainfall predictions
21 hours ago