Thai Airways cancels 37 additional flights through October 1

Thai Airways yesterday, September 29, announced the cancellation of additional flights on certain routes from 29 September to 1 October 2026.

The affected flights are as follows.

September 29

International flights:

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Bangkok to Dhaka, TG339

Bangkok to Seoul, TG658

Bangkok to Bengaluru, TG325

Bangkok to Sapporo, TG670

Bangkok to New Delhi, TG331

September 30

Domestic flights:

Bangkok to Phuket, TG201

Bangkok to Phuket, TG205

Bangkok to Phuket, TG217

Bangkok to Chiang Mai, TG102

Bangkok to Khon Kaen, TG040

Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani, TG020

Bangkok to Udon Thani, TG002

International flights:

Bangkok to Munich, TG924

Bangkok to Brussels, TG934

Bangkok to Copenhagen, TG950

Bangkok to Zurich, TG970

Bangkok to Amsterdam, TG936

Bangkok to London, TG916

Bangkok to Hong Kong, TG638

Bangkok to Frankfurt, TG922

Bangkok to Taipei, TG632

Bangkok to Osaka, TG622

Bangkok to Seoul, TG656

Bangkok to Tokyo Narita, TG642

Bangkok to Kuala Lumpur, TG417

Bangkok to Singapore, TG403

Bangkok to Singapore, TG407

Bangkok to New Delhi, TG315

Bangkok to Mumbai, TG317

Bangkok to Sydney, TG475

Bangkok to Tokyo Haneda, TG660

Bangkok to Manila, TG620

Bangkok to Hong Kong, TG600

October 1

International flights:

Bangkok to Paris, TG930

Bangkok to Brussels, TG934

Bangkok to Milan, TG940

Bangkok to Stockholm, TG960

Passengers may get further information by contacting THAI Overseas Contact Center at +65 6351 0992, or the THAI Contact Center at +66 2 356 1111, available 24 hours a day, or by email at contact@thaiairways.com.

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