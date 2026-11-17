Thai Airways assured passengers that its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft remain safe to operate after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an inspection directive concerning potential defects in fuel tank sealant installations.

Last week, the FAA issued an airworthiness directive requiring operators of certain Boeing 787 aircraft to inspect fuel tank sealant installations following shortcomings in the quality inspection process during aircraft production.

The FAA said some required inspections may not have been completed, while documentation confirming that the checks had been properly carried out was also missing. As a result, the agency could not confirm that all required quality inspections had taken place.

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The potential defect could allow electrical sparks to occur inside a fuel tank if the required sealant is missing or incorrectly installed. The risk could be particularly serious if an aircraft is struck by lightning, potentially igniting fuel vapour inside the tank.

According to KhaoSod, Thai Airways is the only airline in Thailand operating Boeing 787 aircraft. The airline reportedly has 23 Dreamliners in its fleet, serving destinations including Japan, China, Australia, Europe and South Asia.

In an announcement issued on November 16, Thai Airways assured passengers of the safety of its Boeing 787 aircraft. The airline confirmed that four aircraft in its fleet are subject to the inspection requirements under the FAA directive.

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THAI said it plans to inspect the four aircraft alongside their scheduled heavy maintenance, known as C-checks, in accordance with FAA requirements.

While awaiting the inspections, the airline said the aircraft would continue operating as usual under its established safety measures.

Thai Airways added that it continues to conduct regular inspections and maintenance across its fleet in compliance with safety standards and regulations set by relevant aviation authorities.

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