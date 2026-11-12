CAAT says only 2 from 7 main Thai airlines affected by data breach

Thailand’s aviation regulator confirmed that only Thai Airways and Bangkok Airways were affected by a data breach involving the Amadeus reservation system, after investigating seven major airlines.

Earlier this week, Thai Airways announced that information on around 60,529 passengers stored in the reservation system had been exposed following unauthorised access. The system is operated by Amadeus IT Group SA.

The airline said it was notified by Amadeus that the unauthorised access affected information covering the period from August 10, 2023, to September 23, 2026.

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The exposed information included passenger names, passenger name records (PNRs), travel dates, flight routes, ticket classes, email addresses, telephone numbers, passport numbers, nationalities and frequent flyer membership numbers.

Flight numbers, ticket numbers, seat numbers and other related information were also among the data potentially affected.

Thai Airways said passengers’ credit card information was not compromised.

Bangkok Airways subsequently confirmed that it was also affected by the unauthorised access to Amadeus. However, the airline did not disclose how many passengers were involved.

The airline said the situation had been brought under control and that it was working with Amadeus to investigate the incident. It also confirmed that passengers’ financial information had not been affected.

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Bangkok Airways advised passengers to be cautious about unexpected communications requesting personal or financial information. It urged anyone unsure about the legitimacy of a message to contact the airline directly.

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Following the two announcements, CAAT said it had reviewed the incident and its impact on the country’s seven main airlines. Its findings indicated that only Thai Airways and Bangkok Airways used the affected Amadeus services.

CAAT said there was currently no evidence that passenger information had been used for unlawful purposes. The regulator is conducting a further review and analysis of the information received from Amadeus and said it would notify affected passengers individually once the relevant details had been confirmed.

The regulator also assured passengers that the incident had not affected flight safety or airline operations. It said it would continue monitoring airlines’ personal data protection measures and cybersecurity practices.

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