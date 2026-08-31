Thai AirAsia scales up Phuket capacity for peak season

Thai AirAsia will add flights to and from Phuket during the fourth quarter of 2026, as the airline prepares for an expected rebound in domestic tourism over the high season.

The airline will scale up its domestic network to a maximum of 135 flights per day between October and December. That is more than 50% above the peak average of 88 flights per day recorded in the third quarter, Thai AirAsia said.

From October 1, Thai AirAsia will operate up to 15 flights per day between Don Mueang and Phuket, alongside five daily flights between Suvarnabhumi and Phuket.

The airline said the increase follows a recent reduction in some services due to higher fuel prices and softer travel demand. It expects domestic tourism to pick up during the fourth quarter and into early 2027, in line with Thailand’s peak travel season and tourism stimulus measures being prepared by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Thai AirAsia Chief Executive Phairat Pornpathananangoon said the airline was increasing routes and frequencies to give passengers greater convenience while maintaining its focus on safety and punctuality.

Phuket will also gain new direct connections with northeastern Thailand. From October 25, Thai AirAsia will launch direct flights from Phuket to Khon Kaen, operating up to three flights per week, and to Udon Thani, with up to four flights per week.

Thai AirAsia’s fourth-quarter schedule also includes increased services from Bangkok to other major domestic destinations, including Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Chiang Rai and Ubon Ratchathani.

The airline said it will continue operating from both Bangkok airports, with Don Mueang serving as its main base and Suvarnabhumi providing direct connections to Phuket, Krabi and Chiang Mai.

Related news