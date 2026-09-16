Thai AirAsia to end Bangkok-Seoul service after 12 years

Thai AirAsia will stop its direct Bangkok-Seoul service from October 25, ending more than 12 years on the route and giving affected passengers several options to change or refund their bookings.

The Don Mueang-Incheon route is currently suspended, but flights will return on October 1 with one daily service until October 24.

From October 25, Thai AirAsia will suspend direct Don Mueang-Incheon flights again until further notice.

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Passengers booked to travel after October 24 can move their journey to a flight departing on or before that date free of charge, request a full refund, retain the fare as credit, or travel from Don Mueang to Incheon via Kuala Lumpur.

The Kuala Lumpur-Incheon sector will be operated by AirAsia Malaysia under the AK code from October 25, replacing AirAsia X Malaysia’s D7 service.

At the same time, Thai AirAsia is expanding its domestic network for the fourth-quarter peak season, with up to 135 flights per day between October and December.

From October 1, the airline will operate up to 15 daily flights between Don Mueang and Phuket and five between Suvarnabhumi and Phuket.

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Phuket will also gain new direct links to Khon Kaen and Udon Thani from October 25, while Thai AirAsia plans additional services from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Krabi, Chiang Rai and other major domestic destinations.

The airline said the increase follows a recent reduction in some services caused by higher fuel prices and softer demand. It expects domestic travel to recover during the peak season and into early 2027, while continuing to operate from both Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports.

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