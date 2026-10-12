Thai actor questions 5,050 baht airport departure tax on flight

A Thai actor has questioned a 5,050 baht charge labelled as an airport departure tax on a flight from Bangkok to Vientiane, Laos, raising concerns about rising travel costs and confusion over Thailand’s proposed new departure tax.

However, a breakdown of the booking suggests that the amount includes several airline surcharges and airport-related fees rather than a single government tax.

Thai actor Duke Phanudet Watnasuchart reportedly shared details of his December flight booking on social media on October 9, questioning why the additional charges were significantly higher than those for the same route in August.

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Although the original post appears to have since been removed, several Thai media outlets reported on the complaint and reproduced details of his booking.

According to Thai media reports, Duke previously paid approximately 2,365 baht in combined taxes and fees. His latest booking showed a base airfare of 7,040 baht and another 5,050 baht labelled as Airport Departure Tax, bringing the total to 12,090 baht.

The post prompted speculation that the increase was linked to Thailand’s proposed 1,000 baht departure tax, which is currently under public consultation.

However, a detailed price breakdown published by Thai media showed that the 5,050 baht consisted of 2,650 baht in airline-imposed charges and 2,400 baht in airport taxes and other fees.

The airline charges included a 2,300 baht surcharge identified as YQAC and another 350 baht airline fee.

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The remaining charges included Thailand’s 1,120 baht international passenger service charge, a separate 510 baht airport fee, a 650 baht border clearance charge and another 120 baht in passenger information and international travel processing fees.

Part of the cost reflects changes to Thailand’s airport charges. Airports of Thailand (AOT) increased its international passenger service charge from 730 baht to 1,120 baht on June 20.

The increase applies to international departures from six AOT-operated airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and Phuket.

However, as the increase was already in effect during Duke’s August trip, it does not fully explain the difference between his two bookings. Changes to airline surcharges or other ticket-specific fees may also have contributed.

Meanwhile, Thailand is considering a separate 1,000 baht departure tax for travellers of all nationalities leaving the country by air.

The Revenue Department opened public consultations on September 30, with feedback accepted until October 29. The proposal has not been approved, meaning the new tax is not included in Duke’s booking.

The Thai Hotels Association has opposed the proposed tax, warning that additional travel charges could discourage international visitors and affect Thailand’s tourism competitiveness.

For foreign travellers, the case highlights the importance of reviewing ticket price breakdowns, as charges labelled as airport taxes may also include airline-imposed surcharges and other fees.