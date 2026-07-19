Tourist Police reviews security at Suvarnabhumi ahead of summer holiday

Tourist Police have stepped up security at Suvarnabhumi Airport ahead of the international summer holiday season, increasing patrols and coordinating with airport agencies to strengthen safety measures for arriving visitors.

The inspection took place at 1pm on July 17 as officers reviewed security operations and passenger assistance services at Thailand’s busiest airport. The move is intended to boost traveller confidence as international arrivals increase during the summer holiday period in many countries.

Police said the operation focused on preventive security while maintaining efficient and visitor-friendly services from the moment travellers arrive in Thailand.

Working alongside Suvarnabhumi Airport officials, airport police, military personnel and K9 units, officers inspected key areas throughout the passenger terminal.

Checks covered international baggage claim areas, security screening with sniffer dogs, inbound and outbound tour operators, public transport services, passenger pick-up zones and security measures around the airport.

Tourist Police also promoted the Thailand Tourist Police mobile application and the 1155 hotline, which provides 24-hour assistance in multiple languages. Visitors can use the service to report incidents, request assistance or seek travel advice.

Police said Suvarnabhumi Airport serves as the country’s main international gateway, making security and visitor services at the airport an important part of maintaining confidence in Thailand as a tourism destination.

The Tourist Police Bureau said it will continue working with partner agencies to strengthen safety measures and improve services for visitors as part of wider efforts to support Thailand’s tourism industry.

In a similar development, Thailand’s Ministry of Transport tightened its airport baggage screening procedures for both passengers and cabin crew following the Thai flight attendant’s arrest in Australia linked to an alleged drug smuggling case.