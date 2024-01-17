‘Snakes on a Plane’ moment on a Bangkok to Phuket flight sparks online frenzy (video)

Photo courtesy of @wannabnailssalon (TikTok)

A shocking “Snakes on a Plane” incident unfolded on a domestic flight when a slithery serpent was discovered slithering over the head of a passenger. A TikTok user, @wannabnailssalon, uploaded a series of three clips detailing the event, causing a stir among netizens.

The incident occurred on Saturday, January 13, when the TikTok user was returning from Bangkok to Phuket. As the plane was landing, the captain instructed all passengers to remain seated. Suddenly, a neighbouring passenger alerted her about a snake wriggling above her head, creating a wave of panic.

In the subsequent clips, a flight attendant can be seen attempting to capture the snake using a plastic water bottle to coax it into submission. However, the snake refused to comply, and eventually, the flight attendant had to resort to a bag to secure it, much to the fascination of the passengers.

Following the viral circulation of these clips, numerous netizens weighed in with their thoughts and theories. Many praised the flight attendant’s calm and methodical approach, while others questioned how the snake had managed to board the plane. Some speculated it could be a non-venomous pet snake smuggled onboard, while others assumed it to be a highly venomous reptile, reported KhaoSod.

Amidst all the speculation, some users were curious about the flight number, while others were interested in whether the incident had produced any lucky numbers.



In a similar event, a snake on a Bangkok bus caused a sensation among superstitious lottery enthusiasts when passengers believed its location, near the registration number 2-80054, would bring good luck in the next draw. Shared on TikTok, the video captured the surprising incident. The driver assured passengers, and after reaching the destination, safely returned the snake to its natural habitat. Social media buzzed with speculation about the lucky number and the unexpected bus journey.