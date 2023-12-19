Pattaya Airways takes flight in Q4 2024

photo courtesy of ch-aviation

At an exclusive event in Bangkok, the CEO of the Pattaya Group Tosaporn Asunee, announced the imminent takeoff of Pattaya Airways in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Tosaporn stated…

“We see a rising demand for air transportation services as the post-Covid situation stabilises.

“The industry is bouncing back, and the demand is increasing rapidly. Recognising this opportunity for expansion, we decided to venture into the airline business with Pattaya Airways, primarily targeting international customers in the Asian region, with plans to expand into other regions in the foreseeable future.”

Having secured the essential air operator’s license (AOL) in September, Pattaya Airways is gearing up for its maiden flight. The AOL serves as a stepping stone towards obtaining the coveted air operator’s certificate. For the launch, the airline intends to dry lease two ATR72-500(F)s, with a strategic vision to incorporate three additional ATR – Avions de Transport Régional aircraft between 2026 to 2028, catering to the surging demand for e-commerce uplift, reported ch-aviation.

This pioneering move marks a significant departure for the Pattaya Group, traditionally renowned as a ground-handling business. The Pattaya Airways initiative underscores their readiness to soar to new heights and seize opportunities in the rejuvenated post-Covid aviation landscape.

