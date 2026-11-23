More than 300 passengers, including over 100 Thai students, were reportedly stranded overnight at Narita International Airport in Japan after Thai AirAsia X cancelled a flight to Bangkok due to an aircraft technical issue.

Thai lecturer Surapont Toomnark, who led the students to attend the World Robot Game 2026 in Chiba City, shared photographs and complaints about the disruption on Facebook on November 21.

According to Surapont, the affected passengers were booked on AirAsia X flight XJ607 from Narita Airport to Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok. The flight was scheduled to depart at 7.45pm, but passengers were left waiting until around 11.30pm before the airline issued a cancellation notice.

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Surapont said airline representatives initially informed passengers at around 9pm that the aircraft had a technical problem. Updates reportedly followed at approximately hourly intervals before the cancellation was eventually announced.

He alleged that the airline could not arrange hotel accommodation and provided passengers with sleeping bags and a small quantity of biscuits instead.

According to Surapont, passengers were told to arrange their own hotels and shuttle buses, with the airline promising reimbursement of between 2,500 and 3,000 baht for accommodation. However, many passengers chose to remain at the airport because suitable arrangements could not be secured.

The stranded group reportedly included more than 100 Thai students, at least three infants and more than 10 other children travelling with their parents.

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Surapont said the disruption was not the first problem the group had experienced with the airline. Their outbound flight, AirAsia X XJ602 from Don Mueang to Japan on November 15, had also been cancelled.

He said the cancellation forced the group to change their travel arrangements and miss the World Robot Game according to their original schedule. Surapont added that passengers had to pressure the airline to arrange hotels and shuttle buses after the outbound flight was cancelled at around 1.30am.

The airline reportedly asked affected passengers to submit compensation forms, but Surapont expressed concern about how long the reimbursement process would take.

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Thai AirAsia X later issued a statement explaining that both flight disruptions were caused by unexpected technical issues involving its aircraft.

The airline said it had attempted to find hotel accommodation for affected passengers but could not secure rooms because hotels near Narita Airport were fully booked during a Japanese national holiday.

Thai AirAsia X subsequently confirmed that no passengers remained stranded at Narita Airport. It also announced compensation of 5,000 baht in credit accounts for all affected passengers.

However, Surapont criticised the compensation arrangement, saying he doubted passengers would want to use the credit because of their experience and would be reluctant to fly with the airline again.

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