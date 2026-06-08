Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner’s Bangkok airport complaint

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 8, 2026, 3:19 PM
510 1 minute read
Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner’s Bangkok airport complaint | Thaiger
Photo via Threads

A foreign tourist drew attention online after posting a Bangkok airport complaint on social media, criticising airport facilities and alleging poor service while urging others to reconsider travelling to Thailand.

The man shared his experience on Threads, posting an image of a passenger terminal floor that appeared damaged with a caption that read…

“Bangkok airport is absolute crap! Singapore’s Changi International Airport and staff make the Thais look like moronic amateurs. I came across the world’s worst and most obnoxious airport staff today, at the transfer screening section for my AirAsia flight. Avoid Thailand and its airports. Absolutely disgusting ferals.”

The post generated mixed reactions from Thai and international users. Some questioned which airport was shown and raised concerns about maintenance standards, while others defended Bangkok’s main airports and their staff.

Don Mueang International Airport
Photo via Facebook/ Don Mueang International Airport-DMK

Several commenters noted that comparing facilities to Changi Airport may not be appropriate, as it is consistently ranked on top of the world’s best airports. Others suggested the location in the image could be Don Mueang International Airport, which has plans for renovation.

Some users also speculated that the traveller may have been using a low-cost airline, where services and facilities can differ from full-service operations.

In a follow-up post, the tourist praised Changi Airport, describing its staff as professional and helpful in contrast to his experience in Thailand.

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Passenger terminal don mueang airport
Photo via Facebook/ Don Mueang International Airport-DMK

Based on additional posts from his account, the complaint may have been linked to a security screening issue involving a container of honey. The man said airport staff confiscated the item, adding that he had not encountered similar restrictions when travelling in Vietnam, Laos or Malaysia.

As of now, Airports of Thailand (AOT) and other relevant authorities have not issued a statement regarding the incident.

In a separate case, complaints from Thai passengers and a social media influencer about staff behaviour at Suvarnabhumi International Airport led to an official apology and a commitment to improve customer service through additional training.

Staff at Don Mueang International Airport
Photo via Facebook/ Don Mueang International Airport-DMK

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 8, 2026, 3:19 PM
510 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.