Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner’s Bangkok airport complaint

A foreign tourist drew attention online after posting a Bangkok airport complaint on social media, criticising airport facilities and alleging poor service while urging others to reconsider travelling to Thailand.

The man shared his experience on Threads, posting an image of a passenger terminal floor that appeared damaged with a caption that read…

“Bangkok airport is absolute crap! Singapore’s Changi International Airport and staff make the Thais look like moronic amateurs. I came across the world’s worst and most obnoxious airport staff today, at the transfer screening section for my AirAsia flight. Avoid Thailand and its airports. Absolutely disgusting ferals.”

The post generated mixed reactions from Thai and international users. Some questioned which airport was shown and raised concerns about maintenance standards, while others defended Bangkok’s main airports and their staff.

Several commenters noted that comparing facilities to Changi Airport may not be appropriate, as it is consistently ranked on top of the world’s best airports. Others suggested the location in the image could be Don Mueang International Airport, which has plans for renovation.

Some users also speculated that the traveller may have been using a low-cost airline, where services and facilities can differ from full-service operations.

In a follow-up post, the tourist praised Changi Airport, describing its staff as professional and helpful in contrast to his experience in Thailand.

Based on additional posts from his account, the complaint may have been linked to a security screening issue involving a container of honey. The man said airport staff confiscated the item, adding that he had not encountered similar restrictions when travelling in Vietnam, Laos or Malaysia.

As of now, Airports of Thailand (AOT) and other relevant authorities have not issued a statement regarding the incident.

In a separate case, complaints from Thai passengers and a social media influencer about staff behaviour at Suvarnabhumi International Airport led to an official apology and a commitment to improve customer service through additional training.