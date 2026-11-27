Norse Atlantic Airways, the Norwegian budget long-haul airline, suspended all its flights yesterday, November 26, leaving passengers stranded at airports in Thailand, Britain, South Africa and Florida. Its board said it intends to file for bankruptcy unless it secures urgent short-term financing, and the airline has given no date for flights to restart.

Norse flew between London Gatwick and Bangkok four times a week and linked Oslo and Stockholm with both Bangkok and Phuket, and Avinor listed today’s Oslo to Phuket flight as cancelled, ScandAsia reported. A Gatwick to Phuket service had been due to start on December 4.

The carrier built up its Thailand network over the past year, launching Stockholm to Bangkok and Gatwick to Bangkok flights in October 2025, as The Thaiger reported when Norse Atlantic announced its new Thailand routes and cut several US services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yahoo Travel reported that around 2,500 British passengers were believed to be booked on Norse flights home, and Norse has not disclosed how many of its passengers are stranded in Thailand.

The airline has not set out any refund arrangements, though passengers who booked directly and paid by card can usually reclaim the fare from their card provider, and package holiday organisers must provide alternative transport or a refund.

Leasing companies had terminated the leases on all 12 of its Boeing 787-9 aircraft by this morning, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported, and Norse said it disputes the validity of those notices.

The crisis became public on November 25, when Norse warned that its financial position was critical and its shares fell 85% on the Oslo stock exchange, and the International Transport Workers’ Federation said the airline told staff it could not pay their salaries.

Norse had not hedged its fuel costs, and jet fuel prices in Europe more than doubled in March after supply disruption linked to the US and Israeli war with Iran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norse said it is in talks with investors over a possible takeover that could include financing, but warned that “there can be no assurance that a viable solution will be found.”