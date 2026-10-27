Nok Air suspends 3 southern Thailand routes until Dec 20

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 27, 2026, 10:33 AM
1 minute read
Nok Air suspends 3 southern Thailand routes until Dec 20
A Nok Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft, Dec. 31, 2011 | Photo: Jakkrit Prasertwit

Nok Air has suspended flights from Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport to three southern destinations from today, October 27, until December 20, citing rising aviation fuel costs.

The budget airline has temporarily halted services to Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Hat Yai, with aircraft being reassigned to other routes.

Nok Air Chief Executive Wutthiphum Jurangkool confirmed the suspensions to Thai business news outlet Thansettakij, explaining that high fuel prices had made it necessary to adjust the airline’s operations.

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He said Nok Air planned to use aircraft on other services, particularly as it considers increasing flights to India and expanding into additional destinations.

Trang Airport has issued a notice confirming the cancellation of flights DD592 and DD593 between Don Mueang and Trang from October 27 through December 20.

Thansettakij also checked Nok Air’s booking system and found that flights to Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Hat Yai were unavailable for reservations throughout the suspension period.

Passengers with existing bookings are advised to contact Nok Air or their booking agents to arrange refunds or discuss alternative travel arrangements.

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According to Thansettakij, refunds may take 45 to 90 days to process. Some travel agents may also offer passengers the option of taking a Nok Air flight to Krabi instead, depending on their booking arrangements.

The airline has not confirmed a date for resuming the affected services beyond the announced suspension period.

The latest cancellations come amid wider financial pressure on Thailand’s aviation industry, with airlines adjusting routes and flight frequencies in response to higher operating costs.

In April, Nok Air joined Thai Lion Air and Thai AirAsia in suspending several routes following a surge in jet fuel prices.

The following month, several Thai airlines called for government assistance, including reductions in aviation fees and fuel taxes, as operators struggled with rising expenses.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 27, 2026, 10:33 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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