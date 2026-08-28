New Udon Thani Kunming flight to launch on September 8

Chinese airline Lucky Air will launch a direct flight between Udon Thani and Kunming, in Yunnan province, on September 8, with services operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Lalida Perastwiwattana, Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, announced the new route on August 27, saying the government was working to promote the development of regional airports to strengthen tourism and economic connections between Thailand and other countries.

Udon Thani International Airport is one of the key regional airports included in the government’s development plans.

As part of the initiative, the Department of Airports will provide Lucky Air with a 50% discount on aircraft landing and parking fees for one year to support the airline’s new Udon Thani-Kunming service. The route will operate using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with a capacity of 189 passengers.

According to INN News, inbound flight 8L867 will depart Kunming at 4.50pm and arrive at Udon Thani at 5.50pm. The return flight, 8L868, will depart Udon Thani at 6.50pm and arrive in Kunming at 9.50pm.

Udon Thani Airport is also scheduled to receive its Public Aerodrome Operating Certificate (PAOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on September 2. The certification indicates that the airport’s operations meet relevant safety requirements and standards.

If the certification is granted as scheduled, Udon Thani Airport will become the sixth airport operated by the Department of Airports to receive the certification. Betong, Buriram, Surat Thani, Phitsanulok and Krabi airports have already received it.

Lalida said the new route would increase direct travel options between China and Thailand’s upper northeastern region, helping to attract more international tourists and distribute tourism income beyond major destinations.

The new service is also expected to benefit hotels, restaurants, transport operators and other local businesses in Udon Thani and surrounding areas.

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