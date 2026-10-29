Kuwait Airways begins twice-weekly direct Phuket flights

Kuwait Airways has launched direct flights between Kuwait City and Phuket, with the first service arriving on Tuesday, October 27. The new route operates twice a week and could expand to four weekly flights during Thailand’s peak tourism season.

Flight KU407 landed at Phuket International Airport at 2.55pm, where passengers and crew were welcomed by representatives of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the airline and local tourism partners.

The delegation included Ratchadaporn Ngarmwiriya, TAT’s Deputy Executive Director for the Americas, Middle East and Africa Region, and Siriwan Seeharach, Director of the TAT Phuket Office.

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The new service operates every Tuesday and Saturday using a 278-seat Airbus A330-900neo, providing 556 additional inbound seats to Phuket each week.

On Tuesdays, flight KU407 departs Kuwait at 3.30am and arrives in Phuket at 2.55pm. Saturday services leave at 3.25am and arrive at 2.50pm.

Return flight KU408 departs Phuket at 4.15pm on both days, arriving in Kuwait at 8.35pm. All times are local.

Kuwait Airways also operates six weekly flights between Kuwait and Bangkok. The addition of Phuket increases its Thailand network to eight flights a week, bringing total inbound capacity to approximately 2,560 seats.

The airline plans to increase its Phuket service to as many as four weekly flights between December 2 and February 3, 2027, although the additional frequencies remain subject to final scheduling and aircraft availability.

TAT said it would work with airline and tourism partners to promote family holidays, beach resorts, private villas, halal dining and wellness experiences across Phuket, Phang Nga and Krabi.

The launch follows Virgin Atlantic’s introduction of direct London–Phuket flights on October 18 and comes as Phuket expands its international connections ahead of the high season.

According to TAT, Kuwait is an important Middle Eastern tourism market, with visitors spending an average of 96,590 baht per trip and staying approximately 13 nights.

Thailand welcomed 49,024 Kuwaiti visitors between January 1 and October 25, 2026, according to TAT figures.

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