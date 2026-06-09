Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 9, 2026, 11:52 AM
648 1 minute read
Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์กระทรวงคมนาคม

Thailand is preparing to launch a seaplane service linking Krabi and Phuket by the end of this year, aiming to enhance tourism connectivity among the tourism hotspots and strengthen its position as a regional aviation hub.

Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, Lalida Phiriswattana, reported today, June 9, that the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul are shifting focus on improving transport connectivity and supporting aviation development to promote Thailand as an aviation hub.

Under the plan, seaplane services will be introduced to improve access to key destinations in the Andaman region. The service is expected to provide a faster and more convenient travel option, especially for international visitors.

Krabi International Airport has been selected as the country’s first pilot location. The airport is set to be developed into an “Airport for Regional Development”, designed to integrate air travel with marine routes and island tourism seamlessly.

Seaplane between Krabi and Phuket to be launched by the end of this year
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์กระทรวงคมนาคม

Trial flights on the Krabi to Phuket route are expected to begin within this year, marking a new stage in Thailand’s aviation infrastructure and serving as a model for other coastal areas.

Lalida said Deputy Transport Minister Pattaraphong Praphatprasit recently visited Krabi International Airport to monitor progress and hold discussions with government agencies and private sector stakeholders on the seaplane project.

To support the rollout, the Ministry of Transport is establishing a strategic integration committee to oversee operations. The committee will include representatives from government bodies, aviation specialists and private companies, with a focus on maintaining aviation safety standards.

Related Articles

According to Lalida, the Krabi seaplane project is expected to contribute to long-term tourism growth and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the sector.

Thailand first seaplane
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์กระทรวงคมนาคม

The initiative is also projected to support related industries, including aviation services, hotels, restaurants, service businesses, emergency medical operations and maritime security, while generating income and employment in the local area.

A similar plan was reported last year, stating that Thailand was planning to launch a seaplane project in Trang province. The project was said to be a collaboration between Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) and the private operators Siam Seaplane and Thai Seaplane.

The project was expected to begin operating in the middle of this year, but the relevant departments have not yet provided updates.

seaplane services to be launched this year
Photo via Facebook/ ประชาสัมพันธ์กระทรวงคมนาคม

Latest Thailand News
UNHCR praises Thailand’s Myanmar refugee ID card initiative | Thaiger Thailand News

UNHCR praises Thailand’s Myanmar refugee ID card initiative

19 minutes ago
Lampang drunk driving crash kills 2 year old boy and injures his parents | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang drunk driving crash kills 2 year old boy and injures his parents

41 minutes ago
2026 World Cup broadcast rights not secured, report says | Thaiger Thailand News

2026 World Cup broadcast rights not secured, report says

1 hour ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new tennis format sells out first event, plans to expand across Asia | Thaiger Events

Bangkok’s new tennis format sells out first event, plans to expand across Asia

2 hours ago
Circular island in Pathum Thani draws attention after aerial footage | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Circular island in Pathum Thani draws attention after aerial footage

2 hours ago
British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage | Thaiger Phuket News

British tenant accused of trashing Phuket villa, causing 300,000 baht in damage

2 hours ago
Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists

4 hours ago
Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence | Thaiger Thailand News

Dutch man dies after heart procedure, Thai wife alleges medical negligence

4 hours ago
Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner | Thaiger South Thailand News

Koh Pha Ngan temple event host says no noise complaint from foreigner

5 hours ago
Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach | Thaiger Thailand News

Homeless man punches Bangladeshi tourist in the face on Pattaya Beach

5 hours ago
Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai man shoots teenage girl, mother over age gap relationship, jealousy

6 hours ago
Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies | Thaiger Thailand News

Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies

6 hours ago
Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi | Thaiger Thailand News

Illegal Thai worker deported from South Korea after sleeping drunk in taxi

22 hours ago
Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Man kills TikTok star ex-girlfriend, turns gun on himself with son in car

23 hours ago
Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner&#8217;s Bangkok airport complaint | Thaiger Aviation News

Honey seizure allegedly leads foreigner’s Bangkok airport complaint

1 day ago
Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured | Thaiger News

Philippines earthquake death toll reaches 16, 129 injured

1 day ago
Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim | Thaiger South Thailand News

Foreign woman on Koh Pha Ngan allegedly ignores Thai dog attack victim

1 day ago
Thailand to replace paper arrival cards with mobile immigration app | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to replace paper arrival cards with mobile immigration app

1 day ago
Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tuk tuk driver loses gold after alleged spiked coffee from passenger

1 day ago
Grandfather&#8217;s pet monkey kills 6 year old boy in Nakhon Si Thammarat | Thaiger South Thailand News

Grandfather’s pet monkey kills 6 year old boy in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 day ago
&#8216;No Thai events left&#8217; if foreigners keep complaining, says Koh Phangan local | Thaiger Thailand News

‘No Thai events left’ if foreigners keep complaining, says Koh Phangan local

1 day ago
7 year old missing girl found murdered by 13 year old sister | Thaiger Central Thailand News

7 year old missing girl found murdered by 13 year old sister

1 day ago
2 foreign women fined 10,000 baht for assault on Phuket bar guards | Thaiger Phuket News

2 foreign women fined 10,000 baht for assault on Phuket bar guards

1 day ago
Relative accused of shooting Phatthalung village headman dead | Thaiger Thailand News

Relative accused of shooting Phatthalung village headman dead

2 days ago
Pathum Thani vendors seek help as discarded cables pile up | Thaiger Thailand News

Pathum Thani vendors seek help as discarded cables pile up

2 days ago
Aviation NewsKrabi NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 9, 2026, 11:52 AM
648 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.