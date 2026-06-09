Thailand to launch Krabi-Phuket seaplane to target high-spending tourists

Thailand is preparing to launch a seaplane service linking Krabi and Phuket by the end of this year, aiming to enhance tourism connectivity among the tourism hotspots and strengthen its position as a regional aviation hub.

Deputy Spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, Lalida Phiriswattana, reported today, June 9, that the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul are shifting focus on improving transport connectivity and supporting aviation development to promote Thailand as an aviation hub.

Under the plan, seaplane services will be introduced to improve access to key destinations in the Andaman region. The service is expected to provide a faster and more convenient travel option, especially for international visitors.

Krabi International Airport has been selected as the country’s first pilot location. The airport is set to be developed into an “Airport for Regional Development”, designed to integrate air travel with marine routes and island tourism seamlessly.

Trial flights on the Krabi to Phuket route are expected to begin within this year, marking a new stage in Thailand’s aviation infrastructure and serving as a model for other coastal areas.

Lalida said Deputy Transport Minister Pattaraphong Praphatprasit recently visited Krabi International Airport to monitor progress and hold discussions with government agencies and private sector stakeholders on the seaplane project.

To support the rollout, the Ministry of Transport is establishing a strategic integration committee to oversee operations. The committee will include representatives from government bodies, aviation specialists and private companies, with a focus on maintaining aviation safety standards.

According to Lalida, the Krabi seaplane project is expected to contribute to long-term tourism growth and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the sector.

The initiative is also projected to support related industries, including aviation services, hotels, restaurants, service businesses, emergency medical operations and maritime security, while generating income and employment in the local area.

A similar plan was reported last year, stating that Thailand was planning to launch a seaplane project in Trang province. The project was said to be a collaboration between Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) and the private operators Siam Seaplane and Thai Seaplane.

The project was expected to begin operating in the middle of this year, but the relevant departments have not yet provided updates.