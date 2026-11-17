The Ministry of Transport pledged to address soaring domestic airfares ahead of the Loy Krathong Festival later this month, as airlines increase flights to meet rising tourist demand.

The issue gained attention after Thai social media users complained about unusually expensive flights from Bangkok to Chiang Mai during the festival, known locally as Yi Peng.

Some travellers reported that one-way tickets for November 23–26 cost more than 20,000 baht. Others said return fares ranged from 18,000 to 30,000 baht, compared with their usual reported prices of around 2,500 to 4,300 baht.

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The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) attributed the increase to high demand and advised travellers to book directly through airline websites rather than online travel agencies.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat also recommended booking directly with airlines. However, some members of the public and journalists who checked the fares reported that prices were similar or even higher through airline websites.

In response to the continuing complaints, the Ministry of Transport held a meeting with relevant officials and representatives from Thai Lion Air, Thai Vietjet, Thai AirAsia, Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways and Nok Air to discuss the reasons behind the fare increases and possible solutions.

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Following the meeting, the ministry identified rising fuel costs and increased passenger demand as two main factors contributing to higher ticket prices.

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Fuel accounts for approximately 35% of airline operating costs, according to the ministry. It also expects tourist numbers to rise during this year’s Loy Krathong celebrations, increasing demand for domestic flights.

The ministry also reported finding that some overseas-registered online travel agency platforms were selling tickets above the fare ceilings set by CAAT.

To help address the situation, airlines increased flights from 588 to 691 during the relevant period, aiming to add seats and ease pressure on ticket prices.

The Ministry of Transport also asked CAAT to hold further discussions with airlines about the fare ceilings applied to tickets sold through online booking platforms.

The Transport Minister urged people planning to travel during the festival to compare fares across different booking channels before purchasing their tickets.

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