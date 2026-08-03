Former Thai singer seeks damages, alleging injury from Singapore Airlines meal

A former Thai child pop star has filed a lawsuit against Singapore Airlines, alleging a wooden splinter in an in-flight meal damaged her vocal cords and affected her ability to work as a singer, yoga instructor and public speaker.

Briohny Smyth, a 44 year old former half-Thai, half-American singer who is a yoga instructor based in Los Angeles, has taken legal action against the airline following an incident during a business class flight to the US.

According to court documents cited by several media outlets, including The Independent, Smyth was served chicken satay during the flight when she swallowed a wooden splinter measuring about 1.5 inches from a satay skewer.

The lawsuit claims the splinter caused severe pain, violent coughing and choking while she attempted to remove it from her throat.

According to the complaint, Smyth later experienced persistent throat discomfort, vocal fatigue, hoarseness, tightness and pain when speaking and singing. Medical examinations allegedly found scarring and trauma to her vocal cords.

The lawsuit states that the injuries have affected Smyth’s work as a yoga instructor, professional singer, performer and public speaker. She claims the incident resulted in physical injuries, reduced earning capacity, professional losses and anxiety related to eating and flying.

Smyth is seeking compensation for past and future medical expenses, lost earnings and future earning capacity, emotional distress and legal costs. According to The Independent, Singapore Airlines has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

In a similar case reported in July 2021, a woman in the US filed a lawsuit against a Thai restaurant in California after eating a spicy menu item known as dragon balls.

The woman claimed the dish caused a burning sensation in her mouth, palate, tongue, throat and nose, resulting in permanent injuries. She argued the food was unfit for human consumption and posed a serious health risk. No publicly available judgment or settlement has been reported in that case.