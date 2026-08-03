Former Thai singer seeks damages, alleging injury from Singapore Airlines meal

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 4:17 PM
1 minute read
Former Thai singer seeks damages, alleging injury from Singapore Airlines meal | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram/ @yogawithbriohny

A former Thai child pop star has filed a lawsuit against Singapore Airlines, alleging a wooden splinter in an in-flight meal damaged her vocal cords and affected her ability to work as a singer, yoga instructor and public speaker.

Briohny Smyth, a 44 year old former half-Thai, half-American singer who is a yoga instructor based in Los Angeles, has taken legal action against the airline following an incident during a business class flight to the US.

According to court documents cited by several media outlets, including The Independent, Smyth was served chicken satay during the flight when she swallowed a wooden splinter measuring about 1.5 inches from a satay skewer.

The lawsuit claims the splinter caused severe pain, violent coughing and choking while she attempted to remove it from her throat.

Thai singer sues singapore airlines
Photo via Instagram/ @yogawithbriohny

According to the complaint, Smyth later experienced persistent throat discomfort, vocal fatigue, hoarseness, tightness and pain when speaking and singing. Medical examinations allegedly found scarring and trauma to her vocal cords.

The lawsuit states that the injuries have affected Smyth’s work as a yoga instructor, professional singer, performer and public speaker. She claims the incident resulted in physical injuries, reduced earning capacity, professional losses and anxiety related to eating and flying.

Smyth is seeking compensation for past and future medical expenses, lost earnings and future earning capacity, emotional distress and legal costs. According to The Independent, Singapore Airlines has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.

Related Articles
Former Thai singer seeks compensation from Singapore Airlines after injuries from in-flight meal
Photo via Instagram/ @yogawithbriohny

In a similar case reported in July 2021, a woman in the US filed a lawsuit against a Thai restaurant in California after eating a spicy menu item known as dragon balls.

The woman claimed the dish caused a burning sensation in her mouth, palate, tongue, throat and nose, resulting in permanent injuries. She argued the food was unfit for human consumption and posed a serious health risk. No publicly available judgment or settlement has been reported in that case.

In-flight meal
Photo by Chalabala via Getty Images

Latest Thailand News
Aston Villa VS BG Pathum United friendly: squad, kick-off time and how to watch | Thaiger Bangkok News

Aston Villa VS BG Pathum United friendly: squad, kick-off time and how to watch

37 minutes ago
Former Thai singer seeks damages, alleging injury from Singapore Airlines meal | Thaiger Aviation News

Former Thai singer seeks damages, alleging injury from Singapore Airlines meal

40 minutes ago
Russian volunteer interpreter lends voice to murder case | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian volunteer interpreter lends voice to murder case

2 hours ago
2 police killed, 3 others injured during arrest of drug offenders in Narathiwat | Thaiger South Thailand News

2 police killed, 3 others injured during arrest of drug offenders in Narathiwat

2 hours ago
Undercover Thai police expose &#8216;black dollar scam&#8217; operated by 4 foreigners | Thaiger Bangkok News

Undercover Thai police expose ‘black dollar scam’ operated by 4 foreigners

3 hours ago
Isan Creative Festival 2026 wraps up, cementing the Northeast&#8217;s creative economy push | Thaiger Events

Isan Creative Festival 2026 wraps up, cementing the Northeast’s creative economy push

4 hours ago
Thai gunman dies after fatal shooting at funeral ceremony in Bangkok temple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai gunman dies after fatal shooting at funeral ceremony in Bangkok temple

5 hours ago
PM Anutin meets family of Russian siblings and vows full investigation | Thaiger Pattaya News

PM Anutin meets family of Russian siblings and vows full investigation

6 hours ago
Malaysia high-income threshold gap narrows to 7.1%, minister says | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia high-income threshold gap narrows to 7.1%, minister says

6 hours ago
Chon Buri police deny links to suspects in murder of Russian siblings, family of 3 | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri police deny links to suspects in murder of Russian siblings, family of 3

7 hours ago
Chinese man beats wife to death over alleged affair in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chinese man beats wife to death over alleged affair in Chiang Mai

23 hours ago
Thailand plans UNESCO nomination for Death Railway | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans UNESCO nomination for Death Railway

1 day ago
Phuket woman charged after beheading mother-in-law | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket woman charged after beheading mother-in-law

1 day ago
Corrections Department defends risk checks before Chon Buri release | Thaiger Pattaya News

Corrections Department defends risk checks before Chon Buri release

1 day ago
Thailand expands nominee checks to post-registration changes | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand expands nominee checks to post-registration changes

1 day ago
Chiang Rai raid seizes eight million meth pills | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chiang Rai raid seizes eight million meth pills

1 day ago
Body found floating in Pattaya canal | Thaiger Pattaya News

Body found floating in Pattaya canal

1 day ago
Hlun Solo&#8217;s family warns against fake donation appeals | Thaiger Thailand News

Hlun Solo’s family warns against fake donation appeals

1 day ago
Pattaya court denies bail for Russian siblings&#8217; murder suspects | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya court denies bail for Russian siblings’ murder suspects

1 day ago
German-Turkish tourist missing after trip to Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

German-Turkish tourist missing after trip to Chiang Mai

1 day ago
Russian siblings, Thai family murders could warrant death penalty | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian siblings, Thai family murders could warrant death penalty

1 day ago
Thailand Weather Forecast August 2: Heavy Rain Warning | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand Weather Forecast August 2: Heavy Rain Warning

1 day ago
Test director charged as exam fraud scandal widens | Thaiger Thailand News

Test director charged as exam fraud scandal widens

2 days ago
Anutin denies Cabinet reshuffle rumours | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin denies Cabinet reshuffle rumours

2 days ago
Thailand weather forecast August 1: heavy rain, flood risk in the North | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 1: heavy rain, flood risk in the North

2 days ago
Aviation NewsCrime News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 3, 2026, 4:17 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.