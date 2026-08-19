Ezy Airlines postpones 3 northern Thailand routes, waiting for airport approval

Ezy Airlines postponed the launch of its Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai-Pai, and Chiang Mai-Nan routes indefinitely while awaiting approval from Chiang Mai International Airport.

The airline had originally planned to open ticket bookings for the three northern routes on August 17, but the plan was delayed as Ezy Airlines has not yet received approval from Chiang Mai Airport. The airline required approval for its own ground handling services, also known as self-handling.

According to a message shared by a passenger who contacted the airline to book a ticket, Ezy Airlines said the delay affected both ticket sales and the launch of services on the Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai-Pai and Chiang Mai-Nan routes.

The airline said approval for self-handling would help reduce operating costs and, in turn, reduce the impact of those costs on fares for passengers.

Ezy Airlines said it remained committed to launching all three routes to meet demand for domestic travel, support tourism and strengthen economic links between provinces in northern Thailand.

The airline said it would announce any changes to the schedule and provide further updates when available.

Passengers planning to travel on the three routes will therefore need to wait for Ezy Airlines to announce a new booking and service launch date.

Ezy Airlines is a short-haul airline that primarily operates small aircraft, including the Cessna Grand Caravan EX. The airline focuses on connecting major provinces with smaller provinces and offers both scheduled and charter flights.

In addition to its northern routes, Ezy Airlines has also planned to operate several routes in Southern Thailand. However, further details about the development of these plans have not yet been made public.

Currently, the airline operates the Hat Yai-Betong route as its main scheduled service. The inaugural flight was launched in June. According to a report by the NBT news agency, tickets start at 3,100 baht, excluding VAT.

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