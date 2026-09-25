Egypt eyes more Thailand flights after Thai Airways talks

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 11:44 AM
1 minute read
Egypt eyes more Thailand flights after Thai Airways talks
Photo via Egypt Embassy in Thailand

Egypt’s ambassador to Thailand has met the CEO of Thai Airways to discuss improving air connections between the two countries, raising the possibility of additional flights in the future.

The Egyptian Embassy in Thailand announced the meeting on its Facebook page, saying Ambassador Hala Youssef had held talks with the airline’s CEO on expanding cooperation in the aviation sector and improving connectivity between Thailand and Egypt.

During the meeting, Youssef outlined the Egyptian government’s strategy to modernise its civil aviation industry, including improvements to airports and the country’s national aircraft fleet.

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The initiative is intended to strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional aviation hub connecting Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

egypt stock
Photo via Magnific

The ambassador also highlighted Egypt’s appeal as a diverse tourism destination and its growing visitor numbers. She stressed that better air connections could support tourism, strengthen economic relations and encourage closer contact between people in both countries.

According to TravelNews, Thailand and Egypt have previously been connected through Thai Airways services.

On October 29, 1985, the airline launched flight TG960 from Bangkok to Cairo via Zurich, establishing an air route between the two countries.

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Stock image of a plane in the sky
Photo via Magnific

The latest discussions have renewed interest in the possibility of expanding Thailand-Egypt air links, although the embassy has not announced a new route, confirmed direct flights or provided a timetable for additional services.

If further connections are introduced, they could make travel between the two countries more convenient and give Thai travellers additional options for visiting Egypt.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 25, 2026, 11:44 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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