Egypt eyes more Thailand flights after Thai Airways talks

Egypt’s ambassador to Thailand has met the CEO of Thai Airways to discuss improving air connections between the two countries, raising the possibility of additional flights in the future.

The Egyptian Embassy in Thailand announced the meeting on its Facebook page, saying Ambassador Hala Youssef had held talks with the airline’s CEO on expanding cooperation in the aviation sector and improving connectivity between Thailand and Egypt.

During the meeting, Youssef outlined the Egyptian government’s strategy to modernise its civil aviation industry, including improvements to airports and the country’s national aircraft fleet.

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The initiative is intended to strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional aviation hub connecting Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

The ambassador also highlighted Egypt’s appeal as a diverse tourism destination and its growing visitor numbers. She stressed that better air connections could support tourism, strengthen economic relations and encourage closer contact between people in both countries.

According to TravelNews, Thailand and Egypt have previously been connected through Thai Airways services.

On October 29, 1985, the airline launched flight TG960 from Bangkok to Cairo via Zurich, establishing an air route between the two countries.

The latest discussions have renewed interest in the possibility of expanding Thailand-Egypt air links, although the embassy has not announced a new route, confirmed direct flights or provided a timetable for additional services.

If further connections are introduced, they could make travel between the two countries more convenient and give Thai travellers additional options for visiting Egypt.

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