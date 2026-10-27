Don Mueang drops hand wand for pat-down body search from November 1

Don Mueang International Airport will replace hand-held metal detector checks with pat-down searches from November 1, under a change to passenger security screening procedures announced on October 27.

The airport said on its official Facebook page that hand-held metal detectors (HHMDs) would no longer be used from the start of next month. Passengers will continue to undergo initial screening through a walk-through metal detector or body scanner, with a manual search carried out when further checks are required.

The change is intended to bring screening procedures into line with international aviation security practices, in accordance with Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) Regulation No. 113 and recommendations from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

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Don Mueang warned that the revised procedures could take longer and cause some inconvenience, particularly during peak travel periods.

The airport said searches would be conducted appropriately and with respect for passengers’ rights, although it did not provide further details about how the procedures would be carried out.

Passengers are advised to remove metal objects while waiting in the queue to help speed up screening. They should also prepare their bags so they can be placed on the scanner belt without delay.

Anyone with a physical condition that could affect a search, including an injury, an implanted medical device or pregnancy, is advised to inform a security officer before screening begins.

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Passengers travelling through Don Mueang from November 1 are advised to allow sufficient time for security checks and follow instructions from airport staff.

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The change comes two weeks after Thailand introduced separate rules allowing airport security personnel to open checked baggage without the owner being present when screening identifies reasonable grounds for concern.

Don Mueang reported that staff inspected 927 checked bags between October 16 and 22, finding 1,122 prohibited or non-compliant items.

CAAT also advised passengers to photograph their checked baggage, both inside and outside, before handing it over at check-in. The images may help document the condition of luggage and its contents if items are subsequently reported missing or damaged during screening or transport.

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