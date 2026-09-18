Deaf passenger praises Thai Airways crew’s clever menu

A deaf passenger has praised Thai Airways cabin crew after attendants reportedly drew pictures of the available meal choices to make it easier for him to order during a flight to Bangkok.

Jose Irish Pascual shared the experience on Facebook, saying it was the first time he had encountered such an approach while travelling and praising the crew for finding a simple way to communicate with him.

A social media post from Pascual’s account said he was travelling from Manila to Bangkok when crew members drew the meal options and placed the illustrations beside his seat, allowing him to choose without relying on spoken communication.

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Pascual said he initially felt slightly embarrassed by the attention but was impressed by the crew’s creativity and how easily the system allowed him, as a deaf passenger, to understand his choices.

He described the approach as an example of the crew choosing to “work smart, not hard” when communicating with him.

Pascual also thanked Thai Airways for what he described as inclusive service, saying the experience made communication more accessible rather than leaving him to work out the meal choices on his own.

Thai Airways lists assistance for passengers with vision or hearing loss among the special services available through the airline. The carrier also states that its accessibility services are intended to accommodate passengers with disabilities.

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The passenger’s praise comes during a period of renewed attention on Thai Airways’ in-flight service. In August, the airline entered the global top 10 in Travel + Leisure’s 2026 World’s Best Awards, where airlines were rated on factors including cabin comfort, in-flight service, customer service and value.

Thai Airways also announced this week that it will operate 66 international routes during its 2026/27 winter schedule, including increased frequencies on several regional services.