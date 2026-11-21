Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Eighty-seven passenger and cargo airlines have applied for Thai airport slots or schedule changes for summer 2027, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT). The requests include a plan by Norse Atlantic UK to raise its Bangkok to London Gatwick service from four flights a week to daily. They are plans rather than confirmed schedules, because the CAAT still has to allocate slots according to each airport’s capacity.

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, the CAAT’s director-general, said its representatives attended the 159th IATA Slot Conference in Budapest, Hungary, from November 17 to 19, acting as Thailand’s slot coordinator. U-Tapao, Samui, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi were all on the agenda, with requests for more frequent flights, new international routes and services from carriers that do not yet fly to Thailand.

In Bangkok, Air India Express wants to run two flights a week on a route from Visakhapatnam through Suvarnabhumi to Varanasi. Air Astana is planning a twice-weekly return service linking Astana with Suvarnabhumi.

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At Phuket, Gulf Air plans three weekly flights from Bahrain and Xiamen Airlines a daily service from Xiamen, while Norse Atlantic UK plans three Gatwick flights a week between March and mid-May 2027. Thai VietJet has proposed four weekly flights linking Phuket with Taipei and Fukuoka.

Chiang Mai could gain daily flights from Kuala Lumpur with Firefly and from Ho Chi Minh City with Vietjet Air. Thai VietJet also plans three direct flights a week between Chiang Mai and Tokyo’s Narita airport, which would add to northern Thailand’s links with Japan.

Two cargo carriers asked for slots at Suvarnabhumi. Martinair of the Netherlands requested seven weekly flights on an Amsterdam to Bangkok to Baku route, and Kalitta Air of the United States wants five weekly services linking Northern Kentucky with Suvarnabhumi, Narita and Nagoya.

Thai Airways, Bangkok Airways and Thai AirAsia took part, as did foreign carriers including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific and British Airways. The CAAT said it would allocate slots transparently and fairly and would take each airport’s capacity into account, while also supporting tourism, trade and Thailand’s aim of becoming a regional aviation hub.

Norse Atlantic began flying between Gatwick and Bangkok in October last year, when it launched five winter routes linking the UK and Scandinavia with Bangkok and Phuket.

The next IATA Slot Conference will be held in Vienna, Austria, from June 15 to 17, 2027.

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