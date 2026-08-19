Chinese woman hospitalised after Kuala Lumpur Airport outburst

A Chinese tourist was taken to hospital for psychiatric treatment after causing a disturbance at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia.

The incident happened at Terminal 1 yesterday, August 18. Malaysian police said they received a report at about 1.19pm concerning a foreign woman who was running, singing, dancing and shouting in the departure hall, disturbing other passengers.

A 22-second video shared online showed the barefoot woman, later identified as the 27 year old Chinese national, standing in the terminal and shouting in Mandarin, “Will Singapore surrender? Will Japan surrender?”

She then called on bystanders to film or livestream her before saying, “If I die in Malaysia, everyone has to die with me.”

Witnesses said the woman had been livestreaming at the airport before a man who appeared to know her took her phone and tried to lead her away. Airport security officers reportedly took around 15 minutes to bring the situation under control. Security personnel escorted her to the airport police station.

Her boyfriend later told police that she had a mental health condition and had missed medication prescribed by her doctor. She was subsequently taken to the psychiatric department at Hospital Kajang, where police said she was in stable condition.

Police said the woman had arrived in Malaysia with her boyfriend on August 6 as a tourist and was due to fly back to China on the day of the incident. The Chinese embassy has been informed and is coordinating assistance.

The episode ended without any reported injuries, with the woman receiving medical care.

A similar incident occurred at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Thailand in July, when a group of Chinese nationals caused chaos by attempting to board the same flight as two Chinese artists they were following.

Despite their bookings, all of the artists’ fans were refused boarding to prevent further complications during the trip. The situation worsened when a Thai security guard made a racist gesture towards the Chinese nationals.

Source: Malaysian police / local media reports

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