China Airlines plane stuck on runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport

A China Airlines passenger plane became stuck on a runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport after its main landing gear reportedly sank into the surface as it prepared to take off for Kaohsiung, Taiwan, yesterday, October 28.

The Boeing 737-800, operating flight CI840 from Bangkok to Kaohsiung, was unable to move after the incident near the start of runway 02R at approximately 7.20pm.

The incident was reported by Facebook page Outsider’s Aviation, which shared photographs of the aircraft and details of what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the page, the plane’s main landing gear became embedded in the runway surface while the aircraft was preparing for departure, leaving it unable to continue moving.

Photographs shared online showed the landing gear sunk into the surface, with the aircraft stationary on the runway.

Airport operations staff and other relevant personnel attended the scene to inspect the situation and arrange for the aircraft to be moved away from the runway.

The aircraft has since been moved to parking stand 502 for inspection, while Suvarnabhumi Airport has resumed normal operations on all three runways.

Outsider’s Aviation did not specify what caused the landing gear to become stuck in the first place.

A similar incident occurred at Phuket International Airport last year when a Royal Thai Navy aircraft suffered a landing gear malfunction during landing. The landing gear reportedly failed to deploy properly, leaving the aircraft stranded on the runway.

In similar news