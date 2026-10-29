China Airlines plane stuck on runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 10:59 AM
1 minute read
China Airlines plane stuck on runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo via Facebook: Outsider's Aviation

A China Airlines passenger plane became stuck on a runway at Suvarnabhumi Airport after its main landing gear reportedly sank into the surface as it prepared to take off for Kaohsiung, Taiwan, yesterday, October 28.

The Boeing 737-800, operating flight CI840 from Bangkok to Kaohsiung, was unable to move after the incident near the start of runway 02R at approximately 7.20pm.

The incident was reported by Facebook page Outsider’s Aviation, which shared photographs of the aircraft and details of what happened.

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A China Airlines plane became stuck at Suvarnabhumi Airport when its main landing gear sank into the runway surface before a flight.
Photo via Facebook: Outsider’s Aviation

According to the page, the plane’s main landing gear became embedded in the runway surface while the aircraft was preparing for departure, leaving it unable to continue moving.

Photographs shared online showed the landing gear sunk into the surface, with the aircraft stationary on the runway.

Airport operations staff and other relevant personnel attended the scene to inspect the situation and arrange for the aircraft to be moved away from the runway.

A China Airlines plane became stuck at Suvarnabhumi Airport when its main landing gear sank into the runway surface before a flight.
Photo via Facebook: Outsider’s Aviation

The aircraft has since been moved to parking stand 502 for inspection, while Suvarnabhumi Airport has resumed normal operations on all three runways.

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Outsider’s Aviation did not specify what caused the landing gear to become stuck in the first place.

A similar incident occurred at Phuket International Airport last year when a Royal Thai Navy aircraft suffered a landing gear malfunction during landing. The landing gear reportedly failed to deploy properly, leaving the aircraft stranded on the runway.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 29, 2026, 10:59 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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