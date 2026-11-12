CAAT addresses soaring Chiang Mai flight prices ahead of festival

Return flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai are being advertised for as much as 28,000 baht on online booking platforms during the upcoming Loy Krathong and Yi Peng festivals, prompting an explanation from Thailand’s aviation regulator.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said today, November 12, that unusually high travel demand and flight schedule adjustments for Yi Peng had left seats in short supply during the November 23 to 26 holiday period.

Yi Peng is a traditional northern Thai festival celebrated alongside Loy Krathong, best known for the release of thousands of sky lanterns over Chiang Mai.

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A Chiang Mai News survey of several online flight booking platforms found return fares for travel between November 23 and 25 ranging from 18,000 to 28,000 baht, while one-way tickets averaged around 9,000 baht.

The prices were several times higher than normal fares, raising questions about affordability at a time when Thailand is promoting domestic tourism.

CAAT explained that flights to Chiang Mai were particularly limited on November 23 and 24, while return flights on November 25 and 26 were also heavily booked.

Checks of airline websites showed that several carriers had already sold out of seats on those dates.

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The regulator said unusually high prices displayed on third-party booking websites were not necessarily the fares offered directly by airlines. Such prices may result from how booking platforms adjust fares when few seats remain available.

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Some booking platforms may also display seat availability that does not match the airlines’ actual booking systems.

CAAT therefore advised travellers to check fares and seat availability directly with airlines before purchasing, both to ensure their tickets are valid and to confirm that fares comply with legal price limits.

Paisan Sukcharoen, president of the Chiang Mai Tourism Council, expressed concern that expensive flights could discourage visitors from travelling to the province for Yi Peng.

He said more than 200,000 Thai and international tourists were expected to visit Chiang Mai during the festival. While many had already booked their flights, others, particularly short-haul international visitors, tend to make travel decisions closer to departure.

Tourism operators in the province had previously raised concerns with airline representatives and asked them to consider more reasonable fare structures during major festivals.

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They also urged airlines not to take advantage of periods of high demand, but Paisan said there had been no noticeable changes so far.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai International Airport has been preparing for an increase in passenger traffic, with more tourists already arriving in the province.

The airport expects 591 flights and more than 92,000 passengers between November 23 and 25.

November 26 is forecast to be the busiest day for flight movements, with approximately 260 flights, while passenger numbers are expected to peak at around 33,560 on November 25.

CAAT also warned that flight schedules could change during the festival to comply with aviation safety measures surrounding sky lantern releases. It added that it would continue monitoring airfares to ensure price transparency and protect passengers.