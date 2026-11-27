Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat today, November 27, blamed agents reselling low-cost tickets during peak periods for soaring Chiang Mai airfares, and said officials would meet airlines this afternoon to tighten controls.

Siripong was responding to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who urged the ministry this morning to cap low-cost fares after his secretary found return tickets to Chiang Mai for Loy Krathong starting above 13,000 baht and reaching almost 30,000 baht on one booking website.

The minister thanked Thaksin for showing where controls fell short and said it would help the public if the person who made the booking revealed whether it went through an agency or the airline itself.

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The afternoon meeting brings together the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Department of Internal Trade, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), airlines and the Transport Ministry.

Siripong said fewer flights during the high season and special events, combined with strong demand, gave agencies room to resell tickets at higher prices, and that this was the mechanism the government wanted to control.

Under CAAT rules, low-cost carriers can charge up to 9.40 baht per kilometre on domestic routes, which sets a one-way ceiling of 5,320 baht between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, excluding airport charges, VAT and extras such as baggage.

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Chiang Mai airport cancelled 52 flights and retimed 137 more during the Yi Peng festival to keep sky lanterns away from aircraft.

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Asked whether ordinary people could still afford low-cost fares, Siripong said the problem came from resale rather than the lack of a cap. He accused some parties of distorting the issue by claiming agencies are cheaper than airlines, saying fares normally vary and agency prices are often lower outside the high season.

The ministry has also asked airlines to add flights when tickets sell out, though Siripong acknowledged that some critics see this as treating the symptom. He said the law does not yet reach online travel agencies that raise prices in line with demand, and that further control methods were needed.

The government said on November 17 that the aviation regulator had no power over foreign-registered online travel agencies, some of which sold domestic tickets above the ceiling, and Siripong had earlier proposed requiring such agencies to register in Thailand.