CAAT bans in-flight use of power banks on aircraft

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 4, 2026, 2:34 PM
57 1 minute read
CAAT bans in-flight use of power banks on aircraft | Thaiger
Edited photo make with photos from Magnific/ CAAT

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) today, June 4, issued new rules governing the carriage of power banks on aircraft, introducing stricter safety requirements to reduce risks associated with lithium batteries.

The measures are intended to strengthen aviation safety and align local standards with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines.

The new regulation, No. 122 on the carriage of lithium batteries on aircraft, sets out conditions for passengers travelling with spare lithium batteries and power banks, which are widely used to charge mobile phones, tablets and other portable electronic devices.

Under the rules, power banks may only be carried in cabin baggage and are prohibited in checked luggage.

Thai Airways power bank rules took effect on March 27, allowing two devices per passenger but banning onboard use and charging.
Photo via Freepik

Passengers may carry devices with a capacity of up to 100Wh, or around 20,000mAh, while those rated between 100Wh and 160Wh require approval from the airline before travel. Each passenger is limited to two power banks.

Passengers are also prohibited from charging power banks from onboard power sources or using them to charge phones and other electronic devices during a flight.

The regulation requires power banks to remain easily accessible during the journey. They may not be stored in overhead compartments and should instead be kept on the passenger, in a seat pocket or beneath the seat in front.

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CAAT said the measures were introduced in response to safety concerns linked to lithium batteries, which can overheat, produce smoke or catch fire if damaged, improperly stored or used incorrectly.

Thailand warns travellers of Japan's new power bank rules
Photo via Aleksandr Grechanyuk/Getty Images

The regulator cited a number of incidents involving power banks on commercial aircraft, including an Air Busan cabin fire in South Korea last year that investigators said may have been caused by a power bank stored in an overhead compartment.

Similar incidents have also been reported on flights operated by IndiGo, Bangkok Airways and Thai AirAsia.

CAAT director Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon said lithium batteries and power banks are now commonly carried by air passengers, but damaged or improperly handled devices can pose a direct risk to flight safety.

The new rules also prohibit power banks that do not display their electrical capacity or whose specifications cannot be verified. Passengers are advised to prevent short circuits by keeping devices in their original packaging or protective pouches during travel.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 4, 2026, 2:34 PM
57 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.