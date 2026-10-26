Belavia launches direct Minsk-Bangkok flights, Phuket next

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 26, 2026, 5:25 PM
1 minute read
Belavia launches direct Minsk-Bangkok flights, Phuket next
Photo via TAT

Belavia Belarusian Airlines has launched weekly direct flights between Minsk and Bangkok, with a second route to Phuket scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 29. The first scheduled service from Belarus arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday, October 25, marking an expansion from the airline’s previous charter operations.

Flight B2 799 landed at 5.05pm, where passengers and crew were welcomed by representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the airline and airport partners.

The welcoming delegation was led by Suladda Sarutilavan, TAT’s Executive Director for the Europe Region, who presented commemorative souvenirs to passengers and crew.

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The Minsk–Bangkok route operates every Sunday using an Airbus A330-200 aircraft with 281 seats, comprising 18 business class and 263 economy class seats.

Belavia launches direct Minsk-Bangkok flights, Phuket next | News by Thaiger
Photo via TAT

Flights depart Minsk at 3.10am and arrive in Bangkok at 5.05pm. The return service leaves Bangkok at 7.05pm and reaches Minsk at 1.50am the following day. All times are local.

From October 29, Belavia will also operate direct Minsk–Phuket flights twice a week using the same aircraft type, adding approximately 2,248 inbound seats per month.

The airline previously launched charter flights to U-Tapao Rayong–Pattaya International Airport and Phuket in January 2026 before suspending them during the off-season.

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The new scheduled services follow Belavia’s announcement of its Bangkok route in June.

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Belavia launches direct Minsk-Bangkok flights, Phuket next | News by Thaiger
Photo via TAT

Belarusian passport holders are eligible for Thailand’s Visa on Arrival, allowing stays of up to 15 days. The visa costs 2,000 baht and is subject to immigration requirements.

The arrangement remains in place under Thailand’s revised visa rules introduced on September 15.

According to TAT, Thailand welcomed 32,179 Belarusian tourists in 2025, an increase of 56.48% from the previous year.

Between January 1 and October 24 this year, another 23,769 Belarusian visitors arrived, up 1.25% year on year. TAT forecasts between 30,000 and 35,000 arrivals for the full year.

The new Belavia flights also form part of a wider expansion of international connections to Phuket, which is gaining new direct services from several overseas destinations ahead of the peak tourism season.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 26, 2026, 5:25 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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