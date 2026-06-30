Belarus airline launches direct Minsk to Bangkok flights

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 30, 2026, 1:30 PM
109 1 minute read
Belarus airline launches direct Minsk to Bangkok flights | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Belavia

Belavia, Belarus’ national carrier, will launch its first direct flights between Minsk and Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport from October 25, 2026, providing a non-stop connection between Belarus and Thailand.

The carrier announced the new Minsk to Bangkok service will operate every Sunday using an Airbus A330-200 wide-body aircraft. The airline said the new route will eliminate the need for passengers to transfer through another airport when travelling between the two countries.

Flight B2799 is scheduled to depart Minsk at 3.10am and arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 5.05pm. The return service, Flight B2800, will depart Suvarnabhumi at 7.05pm and arrive in Minsk at 1.50am the following day.

The launch of the direct Minsk to Bangkok route marks another positive development for Thailand’s tourism industry, which continues to attract travellers from around the world.

Belavia described Bangkok as the “Venice of the East,” highlighting the Thai capital’s culture, network of canals, cuisine and its reputation as one of Asia’s most vibrant cities.

The new service will also provide passengers from Eastern Europe with a more convenient travel option while supporting tourism, trade and future cooperation between Belarus and Thailand.

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The Minsk to Bangkok service was previously identified as one of the 11 new international routes expected to launch following the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Slot Conference in Bangkok from June 9 to 11.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said 87 airlines had expressed interest in Thailand routes, with the winter 2026 to 2027 slot allocation expected to support new and expanded international services.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 30, 2026, 1:30 PM
109 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.