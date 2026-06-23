Travellers urged to declare Thai herbal inhalers upon arrival

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 23, 2026, 6:08 PM
50 2 minutes read
Travellers urged to declare Thai herbal inhalers upon arrival | Thaiger

Travellers heading to Australia are required to declare Thai inhalers as some popular herbal inhalers may contain plant species of concern.

Australian Biosecurity posted a warning on its official Facebook page on June 19, featuring a popular Thai herbal inhaler under the Hong Thai brand. In the post, officials wrote…

“Herbal inhalers found at Cairns Airport contained six plant species of concern. Even traditional remedies can pose risks. The traveller can breathe easy knowing they avoided a hefty penalty. Declare and check what you can bring before you travel.”

Under Australia’s Biosecurity Import Conditions system, travellers carrying certain food items, plant materials or animal products must declare them upon arrival.

The rules also require travellers to declare footwear, clothing and equipment used in rural areas or near animals if those items may carry biological material.

Thai inhaler required declaration in Australia
Photo via Facebook/ Australian Biosecurity

Australian officials said declaration does not guarantee entry approval. All declared items remain subject to inspection and assessment by biosecurity officers at the border.

Authorities advised travellers to check import requirements carefully before departure and dispose of restricted items if necessary to avoid complications or penalties.

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The warning attracted widespread attention online, particularly among travellers familiar with Thai herbal inhalers. Netizens commented…

“Literally everyone travelling back from Thailand would have this”

“I have been sniffing this stuff for a long time – there is no harm in it, kindly stop this nonsense, let’s focus on the drugs.”

“In Thailand you’ll have 4 of these stuffed up each nostril.”

“And how are they sold in Asian shops in Sydney.”

“These are sold in most Asian markets here in Australia.”

Hong Thai inhaler
Photo via Facebook/ บริษัท สมุนไพรไทย หงส์ไทย จำกัด – เพจ

Thai herbal inhalers, including the Hong Thai brand and similar products, remain especially popular among foreign visitors. Many tourists, particularly from Asia, purchase the inhalers as gifts or souvenirs due to their widespread use in Thailand.

Australian authorities did not specify which ingredients in the Hong Thai inhaler triggered biosecurity concerns. The post only noted that the product contained six plant species requiring declaration under Australian regulations.

The product had previously drawn attention in Thailand for separate regulatory issues. In an earlier case, Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration found microbial contamination in some Hong Thai inhaler products that exceeded safety standards.

The findings prompted authorities to order a product recall. The company later recalled the affected products and offered compensation to customers. Hong Thai also said it would improve manufacturing standards and production processes to ensure product quality and safety.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 23, 2026, 6:08 PM
50 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.