Thai AirAsia X passengers stranded at Tokyo’s Narita Airport after a delayed flight to Bangkok can take the airline to court for damages beyond the 5,000-baht credit it offered, the Transport Ministry said yesterday, November 23.

Deputy Transport Minister Phattharaphong Phattharaprasit raised the issue during a meeting with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) and Thai AirAsia X executives following the disruption to flight XJ607 from Tokyo’s Narita Airport to Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok.

The flight was delayed after a problem with the aircraft’s flight control equipment was discovered before departure on the night of November 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline brought in aircraft engineers to inspect the equipment and arranged for replacement parts to be sent from Thailand. However, repairs took longer than planned, leaving more than 300 passengers waiting for their flight home.

Nearby hotels were fully booked around Japan’s Labour Thanksgiving Day holiday on November 23, leaving the airline unable to arrange accommodation for all affected passengers.

Thai AirAsia X provided sleeping bags, food and drinks while passengers waited, along with compensation credits worth 5,000 baht per person.

The amount comprised 2,000 baht for the flight delay and 3,000 baht for overnight accommodation.

Passengers who chose to travel with another airline could also submit receipts to claim the difference in airfares from Thai AirAsia X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline has since arranged a special flight for the affected passengers and confirmed that nobody remains stranded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phattharaphong explained that Thailand’s Civil Aviation Board Regulation No. 101 requires airlines to provide assistance and compensation for delayed or cancelled flights and denied boarding.

However, the regulation applies only to domestic flights and international flights departing from Thailand. It does not cover flights originating overseas.

Passengers may instead pursue compensation claims themselves through Thailand’s Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court under the International Carriage by Air Act 2015 and its amendments.

To address this gap, the Transport Ministry is considering a joint committee involving CAAT and airlines to help mediate passenger compensation disputes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed committee would handle complaints involving flight delays, lost luggage and damaged baggage, offering travellers a more accessible way to seek assistance without immediately pursuing court proceedings.

The ministry plans to submit the proposal and the meeting’s findings to Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn for consideration.

Phattharaphong said the ministry and CAAT would continue monitoring the airline’s response and reviewing passenger protection measures.

Travellers who believe their rights have not been respected or who have received inadequate assistance can file complaints through CAAT’s website at complaint.caat.or.th.

In related news: